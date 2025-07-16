Honeycomb Announces Availability Of MCP In The New AWS Marketplace AI Agents And Tools Category

SAN FRANCISCO, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeycomb , the creators of observability, today announced the availability of the Honeycomb Hosted Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server in the new AI Agents and Tools category of AWS Marketplace. Customers can now use AWS Marketplace to easily discover, buy, and deploy AI agents solutions, including Honeycomb's MCP server, using their AWS accounts.

The Honeycomb MCP helps organizations bring ground-truth observability data to their AI agents and adopt AI-driven observability as a part of their software development lifecycle, enabling customers to easily deploy and manage AI agent integrations with Honeycomb via the MCP standard.

"By offering the Honeycomb MCP Server in AWS Marketplace, we're providing customers with a streamlined way to access our observability platform, helping them quickly and efficiently bring real-time feedback loops into their IDE," said Christine Yen, CEO and Co-founder of Honeycomb. "Our customers are already using these capabilities to reduce developer cycle time, identify and remediate inefficient AWS usage, and analyze cloud utilization for leadership, demonstrating the real-world value of integrating observability data with AI agents."

The Honeycomb MCP delivers essential capabilities that include full query support for all telemetry data, tooling designed to maximize AI context windows, and single sign-on via (SSO) OAuth for enterprise deployments. These features enable customers to give agents open-ended investigative tasks, accessing observability data in Honeycomb to find unknown anomalies and correlations.

With the availability of AI Agents and Tools in AWS Marketplace, customers can significantly accelerate their procurement process to drive AI innovation, reducing the time needed for vendor evaluations and complex negotiations. With centralized purchasing using AWS accounts, customers maintain visibility and control over licensing, payments, and access through AWS.

To learn more about the Honeycomb MCP Server in AWS Marketplace, visit . To learn more about the new Agents and Tools category in AWS Marketplace, visit .

About Honeycomb

Honeycomb is the future-proofed observability platform that enables engineering teams to find and solve problems they couldn't before. It unifies telemetry, returns fast queries, integrates with AI agents, and reveals issues others miss in your ever-evolving tech stack. Honeycomb's unique event-based pricing model provides a predictable way to ingest high-cardinality telemetry without penalties or hidden costs. Learn more at and follow us on LinkedIn.

