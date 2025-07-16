Andrea D. Carter Named To Microsoft MSN's Top 10 Women Disruptors To Watch In 2025
Andrea D. Carter is named a Top 10 Women Disruptor to Watch in 2025. She sits on a chair with a blue jacket and blue pinstriped shirt.
This image shows all 10 women disruptors to watch in 2025. Includes: Jenny Chandler, Aisha Chottani, Andrea D. Carter, Jess Mah, Angelique Letizia, Andrea Owens, Olga Lykova, Mara Opperman, Sally Duplantier, and Yuri Hirayama
Carter earns recognition for transforming workplace culture with neuroscience-backed belonging and leadership strategies.Quiet disruption looks like leaders who listen and cultures that measure what matters.” - Andrea D. CarterTORONTO, CANADA, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Andrea D. Carter, Founder of Andrea Carter Consulting and creator of the Belonging First MethodologyTM, has been named one of Microsoft MSN's Top 10 Women Disruptors to Watch in 2025. Recognized globally for reshaping the way organizations approach leadership, engagement, and performance, Carter is driving a powerful new era of workplace transformation rooted in neuroscience and belonging.
Her approach begins with a bold but research-backed premise: belonging-not just inclusion-is the true engine of innovation, retention, trust, and resilience. By measuring five key indicators-comfort, connection, contribution, psychological safety, and wellbeing-Carter's Belonging First MethodologyTM gives leaders and organizations a practical, data-informed blueprint for sustainable change.
“I've never identified with the term disruptor in the traditional sense,” says Carter.“I'm not here to break things for the sake of innovation. I'm here because people are opting out of workplace cultures that are eroding their self-worth. Belonging is not a soft skill-it's a strategy. It's measurable, actionable, and scalable.”
Carter's recognition by Microsoft MSN builds on a series of recent honors, including her selection as a Forbes Council Member , Top Strategic Advisor to Watch 2025, and multiple international innovation awards for her research on workplace belonging.
Her consulting firm, Andrea Carter Consulting, has helped Fortune 500s, municipalities, and institutions embed belonging as a leadership competency-supporting organizations through volatility, disengagement, and cultural repair. From keynote stages to boardrooms, Carter equips leaders to build environments where people feel seen, supported, and safe to thrive.
She adds:
“Quiet disruption looks like leaders who listen, cultures that value identity, and systems that measure what matters. That's how we future-proof our organizations-by making space for people to belong.”
To learn more about Andrea Carter or bring the Belonging First MethodologyTM to your organization, visit:
Andrea Carter
Andrea Carter Consulting
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Freedom Holding Corp.: S&P Global Ratings Upgrades Outlook On Key Operating Subsidiaries To“Positive” On Strengthened Risk Management And Compliance
- Aster Launches 24/7 Stock Perpetual Contracts Trading With Exposure To U.S. Equities
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- Botanix Launches Mainnet To Power The Bitcoin Economy With Chainlink, Fireblocks, GMX, Dolomite And Others
CommentsNo comment