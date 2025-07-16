Nuqleous Announces Strategic Investment From Rubicon Technology Partners And Appointment Of Ben Cronin As Chief Executive Officer

Investment positions Nuqleous to accelerate growth and further expand leadership position in the retail analytics software market

BENTONVILLE, Ark., July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuqleous, a provider of space planning and retail analytics software solutions, announced that it has secured a strategic majority investment from Rubicon Technology Partners ("Rubicon") designed to accelerate product innovation and support the company's long-term growth objectives. In conjunction, Nuqleous has appointed Ben Cronin, a seasoned executive with over two decades of experience in the retail and supply chain software sector, as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Founded initially as Rock Solid Retail, Nuqleous provides enterprise solutions to transform retail data into actionable insights that enable intelligent decision-making for leading consumer packaged goods companies. Nuqleous' market position is based on its data accuracy, ability to normalize multiple sources of complex data streams, and a comprehensive suite of tools for data discovery and business intelligence serving category managers, retail sales, and supply chain teams.

Garrett Levey and Bill Kloza, who served as co-CEOs of Nuqleous since 2023, said "This investment marks a powerful endorsement of the platform, people, and purpose we've built together. We couldn't be prouder of our team - their relentless focus on customer success and innovation has brought us to this milestone. With Rubicon's partnership and Ben's leadership, we're poised to scale our impact and deliver even greater value to the brands and retailers we serve." Levey and Kloza will both continue to serve on the Board of Directors.

Ben Cronin joins Nuqleous with a distinguished track record of scaling enterprise software businesses and partnering with major retailers, including prior experience as SVP of CPG at e2open. He added "I am incredibly excited to lead Nuqleous through the next phase of its growth journey as we continue to build on the market-leading platform that Bill, Garrett, and our talented team has developed. Our goal remains to deliver powerful, innovative tools that enable our customers to harness retail data and drive smarter, faster insights as a strategic partner to drive their growth objectives."

"Our investment in Nuqleous represents the continuation of Rubicon's long-standing commitment to backing innovative technologies and support CPG brands and retailers," said Evan Howell, Principal at Rubicon Technology Partners. "We've had the opportunity to get to know Ben Cronin and deeply respect the leadership, experience, and strategic vision he brings to Nuqleous. We have a strong conviction in what we can accomplish together as we embark on this next chapter of growth."

Raymond James served as the exclusive financial advisor to Nuqleous.

About Nuqleous

Nuqleous provides mission-critical data analytics and space planning automation software for over 180 consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands globally. With deep expertise in retail data systems, Nuqleous' suite of applications – including Shelf IQ, Retail Analytics, and Presentation Builder – enables sales, category management, replenishment, logistics, and enterprise IT teams to derive insights faster and more efficiently, optimize retail execution, and accelerate growth. To learn more about Nuqleous, please visit .

About Rubicon Technology Partners

Rubicon Technology Partners is a middle-market private equity firm that invests in enterprise software companies with innovative products and talented management teams to help grow and scale their businesses. Rubicon utilizes a collaborative approach to enable companies to adapt to the changing requirements of their businesses as they grow and scale using a set of proprietary processes, best practices and a portfolio-wide engagement model. Rubicon has over $4 billion in assets under management and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado with additional offices in New Haven, Connecticut and San Mateo, California. To learn more about Rubicon, please visit .

Media Contact: [email protected] | (833) 687-5368

