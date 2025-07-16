Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Geekplus And Soccer Deliver Winning Logistics As Club World Cup Reaches Final Stages


2025-07-16 11:01:14
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Soccer's Geekplus-powered warehouse now processes up to 70,000 units daily during peak season-more than double its non-peak volume-while achieving 99.9% picking accuracy . The system's agility ensures timely deliveries as fans rush to support their favorite teams.

Key Highlights:

  • 3x faster order fulfillment vs. manual processes
  • 4.3 million units processed with Geekplus in 2025
  • Same-day shipping for 90% of U.S. orders, even during peak demand

"When your team wins, you want their jersey now-not next week," said Brent Shotwell, Production Manager at Soccer. "Geekplus robotics help us deliver that excitement faster, while keeping our operations scalable for the next big tournament."

"This project exemplifies how smart robotics are transforming U.S. retail logistics," added Lit Fung, Head of International Business and Managing Director Americas at Geekplus. "With the Club World Cup in full swing, we're showcasing how automation meets passion-powering the supply chain behind the sports we love."

The PopPick system has revolutionized Soccer's operations. Previously, staff manually walked aisles with push carts. Now, robots bring shelves directly to workers, enabling efficient consolidation of multi-item orders-jerseys, jackets, cleats, and more-into single shipments. In 2024 alone, the warehouse put away and picked 4 million units of both custom and non-custom apparel.

Looking ahead to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Soccer is preparing for a surge. "With the U.S., Mexico, and Canada qualifying as hosts, we expect demand to increase tenfold," said Shotwell. "Thanks to Geekplus automation, we're confident in our ability to scale and deliver official match gear faster than ever."

About Soccer Soccer, a Sports Endeavors, LLC business, is one of the world's leading soccer retailers. Learn more at .

About Geekplus Geekplus is the global leader in autonomous mobile robotics (AMRs), serving 800+ customers across 40+ countries.

Photo -
Logo -

SOURCE Geek+

MENAFN16072025003732001241ID1109809371

