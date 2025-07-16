Geekplus And Soccer Deliver Winning Logistics As Club World Cup Reaches Final Stages
Key Highlights:
-
3x faster order fulfillment vs. manual processes
4.3 million units processed with Geekplus in 2025
Same-day shipping for 90% of U.S. orders, even during peak demand
"When your team wins, you want their jersey now-not next week," said Brent Shotwell, Production Manager at Soccer. "Geekplus robotics help us deliver that excitement faster, while keeping our operations scalable for the next big tournament."
"This project exemplifies how smart robotics are transforming U.S. retail logistics," added Lit Fung, Head of International Business and Managing Director Americas at Geekplus. "With the Club World Cup in full swing, we're showcasing how automation meets passion-powering the supply chain behind the sports we love."
The PopPick system has revolutionized Soccer's operations. Previously, staff manually walked aisles with push carts. Now, robots bring shelves directly to workers, enabling efficient consolidation of multi-item orders-jerseys, jackets, cleats, and more-into single shipments. In 2024 alone, the warehouse put away and picked 4 million units of both custom and non-custom apparel.
Looking ahead to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Soccer is preparing for a surge. "With the U.S., Mexico, and Canada qualifying as hosts, we expect demand to increase tenfold," said Shotwell. "Thanks to Geekplus automation, we're confident in our ability to scale and deliver official match gear faster than ever."
About Soccer Soccer, a Sports Endeavors, LLC business, is one of the world's leading soccer retailers. Learn more at .
About Geekplus Geekplus is the global leader in autonomous mobile robotics (AMRs), serving 800+ customers across 40+ countries.
Media Contact
Sarahmaria Gomez
Head of Marketing, Americas
(470) 855-8989
[email protected]
Photo -
Logo -
SOURCE Geek+
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Atlas Adds 'All Of The Stablecoins' To Its Multi-Currency Banking Product
- Function Ushers In The Era Of Bitcoin Yield With Galaxy Digital As Investor In $10M Seed Round
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
CommentsNo comment