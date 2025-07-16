Quicken Named To CNBC's World's Top Fintech Companies List For Second Consecutive Year

Personal finance leader is recognized for developing innovative financial products and solutions

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quicken , maker of America's best-selling personal finance software, today announced it has been named to CNBC's World's Top Fintech Companies list for 2025. This prestigious award is presented by CNBC and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

The list is based on the analysis and weighting of general and segment-specific KPIs such as Payments, Neobanking, Alternative Financing, Wealth Technology, Digital Assets, Enterprise Fintech, and Insurtech.

"For over 40 years, consumers have trusted Quicken to help them lead healthy financial lives," said Eric Dunn, CEO of Quicken. "We're honored to have our product portfolio recognized and commit to continued innovation that benefits our customers in the years to come."

This recognition follows the launch of two major apps from the company – Quicken Business & Personal and Quicken LifeHub . Quicken Business & Personal is an all-in-one app purpose built for small business owners and the self-employed, while Quicken LifeHub offers consumers an entirely new way to organize, protect, and share life's essential information.

The awards list was announced on July 16, 2025, and can currently be viewed on the CNBC website.

About Quicken

Quicken is the best-selling personal finance software in the U.S. For over 40 years, more than 20 million customers have relied on Quicken to help them lead healthier financial lives. Featured on CNBC's World's Top Fintech Companies 2025 list, Quicken offers a suite of personal finance and life management software and apps, including Quicken Simplifi (recognized as the Editors' Choice by PCMag), Quicken Business & Personal, Quicken Classic Premier, Quicken Classic Deluxe, Quicken Classic Business & Personal, and Quicken LifeHub.

