BTCC Exchange Reports 132% Total Reserve Ratio With Ethereum Leading At 170% In July 2025

VILNIUS, Lithuania, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCC , the world's longest-serving cryptocurrency exchange since 2011, has released its July 2025 Proof of Reserves (PoR) report , demonstrating a total reserve ratio of 132%. This marks the fourth consecutive month of maintaining reserves well above 100% since launching monthly PoR reporting in April 2025.

The comprehensive report reveals strong asset backing across all major cryptocurrencies, with Ethereum showing the highest reserve ratio:



Bitcoin (BTC): 120%

Ethereum (ETH): 170%

XRP: 145%

Tether (USDT): 143%

USD Coin (USDC): 110% Cardano (ADA): 120%

These ratios demonstrate BTCC's commitment to maintaining sufficient reserves to fully back all user deposits, with Ethereum's 170% ratio highlighting particularly strong backing for the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

"July has been a remarkable month for the cryptocurrency market," said Alex Hung, Head of Operations at BTCC Exchange. "Rising geopolitical tensions and new US tariff policies have driven increased safe-haven demand, with Bitcoin breaking through the historic $120,000 milestone for the first time. Throughout this period of market volatility, BTCC has maintained its strong financial position while continuing to grow both our asset base and user community."

Since launching monthly PoR reporting in April, BTCC has consistently maintained reserves above 100%, with ratios of 161% in April, 152% in May, and 135% in June.

BTCC's Proof of Reserves system utilizes Merkle tree technology to provide cryptographic verification of platform reserves and user asset proof reports. This enables users to independently verify their assets and ensures complete transparency.

As cryptocurrency markets continue to evolve, BTCC remains focused on providing a secure, reliable, and trustworthy trading environment for its global user base. The consistent maintenance of reserves above 100% demonstrates BTCC's unwavering commitment to user fund security and financial transparency.

To view the complete July 2025 Proof of Reserves report and verify individual assets, please visit BTCC's website .

About BTCC Exchange

Founded in 2011, BTCC is one of the world's longest-serving cryptocurrency exchanges, offering secure and user-friendly trading services to millions of users globally. With a commitment to security, innovation, and community building, BTCC continues to be a trusted platform in the evolving cryptocurrency landscape.

