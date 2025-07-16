Market Veep CEO Jennelle Mcgrath To Share Growth Tactics For Manufacturers At FABTECH 2025

Sessions Include 'Marketing on a Budget' and 'LinkedIn Made Easy'

BOSTON, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Market Veep is proud to announce that its CEO, Jennelle McGrath, has been selected as a VIP Speaker at FABTECH 2025, North America's largest metal forming, fabricating, welding, and finishing event.

FABTECH brings together world-class speakers, innovative technologies, and top-tier industry professionals for a multi-day event focused on the future of manufacturing. The conference will take place September 8-11, 2025, at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois.

McGrath will lead two action-packed sessions as part of the FABTECH Conference Program, delivering critical insights on marketing and digital strategy tailored for the manufacturing and job shop industries:

Session: F184 – Marketing on a Budget: How Grants Can Help Fund Your Outsourced Marketing Efforts

Date: Monday, September 8, 2025

Time: 1:30 PM - 2:30 PM

Track: Marketing & Sales Tools

Session: F129 – LinkedIn Made Easy for CNC Shops: Set Up Your Business Profile Like a Pro

Date: Tuesday, September 9, 2025

Time: 1:30 PM - 2:30 PM

Track: Job Shop Production

As a 25 year seasoned marketing strategist and founder of a leading B2B inbound agency, McGrath brings a deep understanding of how digital tools can empower small-to-mid-sized manufacturers to compete at scale. Her sessions will offer actionable tips and real-world examples to help job shops and industrial businesses maximize their marketing impact without breaking the bank.

"I'm really excited to be part of the FABTECH 2025 speaker lineup and to connect with people who are navigating the same challenges we have seen our own clients, overcome," said McGrath. "Whether you're in sales, marketing, or executive leadership at a manufacturing company, you'll walk away from these sessions with real, practical ideas you can actually put to work right away."

The sessions will draw from the best practices and lessons learned at McGrath's marketing agency, Market Veep, which has a strong track record of success in the manufacturing sector. Their clientele have seen lead generation success in the following niche industries:



3D & Additive Manufacturing

Chemical Manufacturing

Finishing & Plating

Job Shops

Materials Handling

OEMs

Tube & Pipe Fabrication Welding Manufacturing

"We've been lucky to work with some incredible manufacturing clients, many of whom are juggling tight resources. We've learned so much by helping them figure out what really works," McGrath says. "I'm excited to share the practical strategies that have made a real impact. If we can help more shops grow without stretching their budgets, that's a win for everyone."

For more information about FABTECH and to register, visit .

For more information about Market Veep and their services, visit Booth #A3289 or online at .

About Market Veep

Market Veep is a two time INC. 5000 Fastest Growing Company Winner, HubSpot accredited, and diamond certified partner, INC. Best Workplace Winner, certified Best Places to Work, SBA certified Women-Owned Small Business, Netty winner for Boutique Agency of the Year, and Most Innovative Web Design.

Since its founding, Market Veep has helped manufacturing companies improve their sales and marketing funnels to increase leads and revenue. We're a full-service inbound marketing agency fiercely committed to helping every company we work with grow into the best version of itself it can be. Our clientele includes CNC machining, welding and fabricating, laser cutting, finishing, chemical manufacturing, electronic component manufacturing, and other industrial applications.

About FABTECH

FABTECH is North America's largest metal forming, fabricating, welding, and finishing event. The preeminent event provides a convenient venue where you can meet with world-class suppliers, see the latest industry products and developments, and find solutions to improve productivity and increase profits. FABTECH is made possible by its five event partners, all of whom represent the varied and diverse makeup of the manufacturing industry. They include the American Welding Society , the Chemical Coaters Association International , the Fabricators & Manufacturers Association International , the Precision Metalforming Association , and SME . Read more about FABTECH's event partners here .

