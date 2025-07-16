Polyetheramine Market To Reach USD 2.20 Billion By 2032 Demand Driven By Rising Usage In Epoxy Coatings, Adhesives, And Composites

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global polyetheramine market is poised for substantial growth, fueled by increasing demand from coatings, adhesives, and sealants (CAS), as well as the wind energy and construction sectors. Austin, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The polyetheramine market was valued at USD 1.19 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 2.20 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.92% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032. The worldwide market for polyetheramine is also expanding owing to its rising demand in various high-performance end-use applications such as epoxy coatings, adhesives, sealants, and composites. This increase is primarily attributed to the increasing demand from applications like construction, automotive, wind energy, and electronics, which require strong, durable, and flexible materials. Polyetheramines find favor in their capacity to improve the mechanical strength, thermal resistance, and chemical resistance of end-use compositions. Furthermore, with the global move towards more materials-efficient and energy-efficient materials, particularly in the automotive and aerospace industries, the utilization of these materials has been enhanced.

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 202 4 USD 1.19 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 2.20 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.92% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Drivers . Increasing Application in Adhesives and Sealants Drives the Market Growth.

By Product

Monoamine was the leading segment of the polyetheramine market in 2024, having contributed to nearly 46% of the overall market share. This dominance can be attributed mostly to its extensive application in fuel additives, coatings, adhesives, and sealants, in which controlled reactivity and improved solubility are required. Monoamines are generally preferred as they also offer dispersion and corrosion resistance, as well as enhanced flexibility in formulations, and are especially well-suited for automotive, construction, and industrial applications. Easier manipulation and incorporation in multiple chemical routes, more cost-effective, more efficient as well, because of their simpler molecular structure.

By Application

Epoxy coatings were the largest application for the polyetheramine market in 2024 and accounted for a market share of about 38% of the overall market. This can be attributed to the better curing properties of polyetheramines as curing agents for epoxy systems. These properties increase flexibility, impact, and chemical resistance, and adhesion, all important in protective coatings of infrastructure, industrial goods, and marine equipment. With ongoing growth in construction and infrastructure development worldwide, especially in the emerging nations, the need for strong, corrosion-resistant coatings is at an all-time high. Moreover, increased demand for high-performance coatings in automotive, aerospace, and wind energy industries has increased the usage of polyetheramine-based epoxy formulations.

Regional Analysis

The polyetheramine market in the Asia Pacific was the largest market with a share of 47.23% in 2024. This hegemony is largely due to rapid industrial growth in the region, especially in China, India, South Korea, and Japan. These countries are also witnessing an increase in end-use industries like building construction, automotive, electronics, and wind energy, which are using polyetheramine for high-performance applications in coatings, adhesives, sealants, and composites. Furthermore, conducive government policies, low-cost production, and easy availability of raw materials have led to local production as well as foreign investments in chemical manufacturing plants in the region. China, in particular, is the standout consumer and producer, with significant spending through enormous infrastructure initiatives as well as being heavily involved in wind energy and electronics.

Recent Developments



In April 2025 , BASF SE announced an expansion of its polyetheramine production facility in Ludwigshafen, Germany. The upgrade aims to boost capacity by 20% to cater to growing demand from the wind energy and composite sectors in Europe and the Middle East. In January 2025 , Huntsman Corporation introduced a new tri-functional polyetheramine product line under its JEFFAMINE brand, designed for high-performance epoxy systems in aerospace and automotive composites.

