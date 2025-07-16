Refrigeration Monitoring Market Size To Hit USD 16.46 Billion By 2032, At A CAGR Of 7.84% Research By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Refrigeration Monitoring Market growth is driven by food & pharma safety regs, reducing food waste, IoT/AI-enabled real-time monitoring, and expanding cold chain logistics. Austin, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Refrigeration Monitoring Market Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider,“The Refrigeration Monitoring Market Size was valued at USD 8.38 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 16.46 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 7.84% over the forecast period 2024-2032.” Rising Demand for Temperature-Sensitive Product Transport, Cold Chain Expansion, and Smart Monitoring Technologies Refrigeration monitoring market is facing a dynamic growth, due to the increasing demand for transporting temperature-sensitive products in food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and other industries. Increased demand for advanced monitoring solution is driven by the need for stringent regulatory standards with respect to cold storage and product quality. Predictive maintenance, energy efficiency, facilitated by rising adoption of smart sensors, IoT-enabled platforms, and real-time analytics In addition, a continuous monitoring system, especially for cold chain logistics, is experiencing a surge in demand, particularly for perishable goods and vaccines. These technologies assist in improving reliability, decreasing wastage, and maintaining product safety across the supply chain, thereby assisting the overall efficiency and productivity of refrigeration infrastructure. Get a Sample Report of Refrigeration Monitoring Market Forecast @ Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Refrigeration Monitoring Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 8.38 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 16.46 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.84% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation . By Offering (Hardware, Software, Services)

. By Sensor (Temperature Sensors, Defrost Sensors, Touch Sensors, Liquid Level Sensors, Gas Detectors, Contact Sensors, Motion Detectors, Pressure Sensors, AC Current Meters, Water Detection Sensors)

. By Application (Storage, Transportation)

. By Industry (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Hospitals, Residential, Others)

Segmental Insights: Hardware and Temperature Sensors Dominate While Software, Transportation, and Pharmaceuticals Lead Future Growth

By Offering

The hardware segment held the largest share of the refrigeration monitoring market, accounting for 62.8% in 2023, as sensors, controllers and data loggers remain critical tools for all industries in their temperature control efforts.

Rapid penetration of demand for cloud platforms, IoT integration, and AI-driven analytics to accelerate remote monitoring and predictive maintenance will drive the software segment to grow fastest through 2032.

By Sensor

Temperature sensors accounted for the maximum available share of refrigerator monitoring market in 2023 and the share was 31.7%, and the segment also expected to grow at fastest CAGR from 2023 to 2032 Their stronghold rest on the vital function they perform in sustaining the right conditions in industries ranging from food to pharmaceuticals to chemicals. This growth is driven by the adoption of smart, cloud-connected sensors for real-time monitoring to comply with regulations and ensure energy and cost-efficient operations.

By Application

In 2023, storage segment accounted for 71.6% of the refrigeration monitoring market, as existing warehouses, cold storage and supermarkets and retail outlets cover perishable goods.

The transportation segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2023 to 2032, driven by the growing cold chain logistics and growing adoption of GPS-based real-time temperature tracking systems.

By Industry

The food & beverages segment held the largest share, of 42.6% in 2023, in the refrigeration monitoring market, as refrigeration is widely utilized in processing units, storage, and retail to store perishable items.

Due to the increasing need for pharmaceuticals such as temperature-dependent medications, vaccine storage, and compliance with regulatory protocols, as well as the growing adoption of IoT-based monitoring systems, the pharmaceuticals segment is expected to emerge as the fastest growing application between 2024 and 2032

North America Leads Refrigeration Monitoring Market, While Asia Pacific Set for Fastest Growth

North America held the largest share of 35.8% in the refrigeration monitoring market in 2023, with several industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and retail heavily dependent on advanced refrigeration systems. Tight regulatory standards both FDA and USDA requirements have hastened adoption also as companies like Walmart, Costco, Pfizer and Moderna shovel billions into smart monitoring systems.

Asia Pacific region is expected to register the fastest CAGR during 2024-2032, due to increasing cold chain logistics demand across countries like China, India and Japan. For instance, many companies such as Freshippo by Alibaba and Indian pharma companies, are using IoT-based refrigeration systems that enhance the food safety and vaccine integrity.

Recent News:

In March 2025, Amazon is using AI-powered tools like FlowMS and BBAM to conserve water and improve energy efficiency across its global buildings. These systems, built on AWS, help detect leaks, monitor HVAC performance, and optimize utility usage, supporting Amazon's Climate Pledge and sustainability goals.

