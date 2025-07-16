403
Merz says US should fear EU ability to respond with tariffs
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Tuesday that the U.S. government should not underestimate the European Union's (EU) willingness to take similar measures in response to excessive tariffs.
Merz made the remarks at a joint press conference with Bavarian Minister-President Markus Soeder. Merz said the EU is prepared (to take countermeasures), but still hopes to resolve the issue through negotiations.
Merz said he is maintaining close contact with U.S. President Donald Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, intending to reach a solution quickly to facilitate trade with the United States and restore lower tariff levels.
Merz said that the EU still has time to negotiate with the U.S. until the end of July, but "this will not be easy."
Trump announced last Saturday that his administration would impose 30 percent tariffs on EU exports starting Aug. 1. Von der Leyen said on the same day that the EU would introduce countermeasures if required.
