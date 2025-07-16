Lifesum Research - Addicted, Confused, And Burned Out: 74% Of Americans Say Ultra-Processed Foods Are Wrecking Their Health -- But Most Can't Identify One On A Label

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra-processed foods (UPFs) now make up over 60% of the American diet - and according to a new national survey by Lifesum , the AI-powered nutrition platform, the nation is trapped in a toxic cycle of addiction, confusion, and frustration.

A staggering 74% of U.S. adults say UPFs are harming their physical and mental health - yet 63% admit they find it more confusing to identify a UPF than to file their taxes, and only 11% feel very confident spotting one on a label.

The June 2025 survey of 5,000 adults reveals:



48% believe they're addicted to UPFs

59% have tried - and failed - to cut back Top barriers include cravings (46%), convenience (41%), and not knowing what to eat instead (33%)

"This is more than a nutrition crisis - it's a mental health and societal crisis," says Signe Svanfeldt, Lead Nutritionist at Lifesum. "People know these foods are harming them, but they're overwhelmed and misled by marketing. They need clarity, not shame."

A Stark Knowledge Gap:



76% were surprised to learn items like oat milk, protein bars, and plant-based meats are often classified as UPFs Only 11% feel confident identifying them on labels

Health Consequences:



74% say UPFs negatively affect mood, energy, focus, or burnout 45% suspect a link between their mental health issues and what they eat

Demand for Reform:



80% support mandatory UPF labeling by food manufacturers

68% back health warnings - with nearly 1 in 3 calling for regulation similar to tobacco 81% of parents want their children to mostly or entirely avoid UPFs

"This isn't about blame - it's about empowerment," adds Svanfeldt. "Americans want better labeling, education, and tools. AI can bridge that gap by making food choices clearer and less overwhelming."

As momentum builds in Washington and beyond, Lifesum is calling for front-of-pack labeling, AI-driven transparency, and a nationwide awareness campaign to help Americans understand - and reduce - their UPF intake without sacrificing convenience or taste.

SOURCE Lifesum

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED