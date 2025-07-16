TN BJP Slams DMK Over 'Poor' Hospital Infrastructure
BJP spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad alleged that the state's health infrastructure is in a state of disarray and that the Dravidian model government has failed to protect even newborn babies.
Raising serious concerns about the deteriorating standards in government hospitals, Prasad said,“Chief Minister M.K. Stalin must answer whether the state's healthcare system has plunged into a dark era. From primary health centres to major government institutions like Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai, patients are being subjected to inadequate facilities and poor treatment.”
The senior leader pointed to a recent viral video from the Government Maternity Hospital in Kallakurichi as a glaring example of administrative failure.
The video reportedly showed newborn babies placed on the floor due to a shortage of cribs, sparking outrage and raising questions about hospital preparedness.
“The DMK came to power promising a better healthcare system under its so-called Dravidian model. What we are witnessing instead is chaos, neglect, and a complete failure to deliver even basic medical services,” he added.
He further accused Health Minister Ma Subramanian of focusing more on public relations and damage control than addressing the root causes of the crisis.
“Rather than acting swiftly to resolve these issues, the Health Minister is busy roaming the streets, trying to salvage the party's damaged reputation following multiple betrayals of public trust,” Prasad alleged.
The BJP spokesperson said the people of Tamil Nadu deserve better governance and called for immediate accountability.
“This is not just administrative negligence - it is a humanitarian crisis. The government cannot hide behind propaganda anymore. Both the Chief Minister and the Health Minister must take full responsibility for the current state of healthcare and take urgent corrective action,” he concluded.
The Tamil Nadu government has not yet responded to the allegations.
