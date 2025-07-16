CRACKER BARREL CHEESE CELEBRATES NATIONAL WINE & CHEESE DAY WITH SOMMELIER SAMANTHA CAPALDI

Fun, Easy Pairings Featuring Josh Cellars and Charcuterie Ideas for Effortless Summer Entertaining

CHICAGO, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cracker Barrel Cheese , the rich and bold cheese brand, has partnered with Samantha Capaldi , your go-to "No Snob Somm," and Josh Cellars to celebrate National Wine and Cheese Day on July 25th. The brand's award-winning cheeses take center stage in crave-worthy, approachable pairings designed to elevate any summer occasion - all within a crowd-pleasing, totally attainable charcuterie spread.

Capaldi brings her signature fresh, fun, and accessible spin to wine pairings, proving that everyday ingredients can deliver bold flavor and feel special - no sommelier certification required. She crafted three unique summer boards , each anchored by Cracker Barrel Cheese and thoughtfully paired with Josh Cellars wine and seasonal ingredients you can find at any local store.

To create a fruity and fresh snacking board, pair your Cracker Barrel Cheese and summer wine with sweet flavor profiles like peaches, red grapes, and spicy honey. For savory options, turn to foods like pepperoni and sweet strawberry jams, which will allow the cheese to shine and bring out the bold fruit flavors of the wine.



Cracker Barrel Extra Sharp Cheddar Cracker Cuts & Aged Reserve Cubes



Josh Cellars Prosecco

The rich, sharp cheeses are balanced by the Prosecco's crisp bubbles and light fruit flavors.

Cracker Barrel Cheddar Jack Sticks & Vermont Sharp White Cheddar



Josh Cellars Rosé

A light and easy-to-drink selection with citrus flavors that complement the creamy, tangy cheeses.

Cracker Barrel Extra Sharp Cheddar, Extra Sharp White Cheddar & Vermont White Cheddar



Josh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon This bold, juicy and balanced wine helps create the ultimate red wine-and-cheddar combo.

"Partnering with Sam and Josh Cellars allowed us to create pairings that are not only delicious and approachable but grounded in everyday ingredients people already know and love," said Amanda Vaal, Brand Director at Cracker Barrel Cheese. "Whether it's a casual summer hangout or a more thoughtful celebration, these combinations bring bold flavor, simple elegance, and a touch of everyday indulgence that anyone can enjoy - no special occasion required."

Viewers can purchase these ingredients and wine on Amazon Fresh and visit Samantha on Instagram at @samanthasommelier . For more inspiration on your summer charcuterie board and pairings, visit @crackerbarrelcheese .

For more information on Cracker Barrel Cheese, visit and for Josh Cellars, visit . Connect with Samantha on Instagram at @samanthasommelier , Cracker Barrel at @crackerbarrelcheese and Josh Cellars at @joshcellars .

Must be 21+ to enjoy. Please drink responsibly.

About Cracker Barrel Cheese

Founded in 1954, Cracker Barrel Cheese was born from a love of quality cheese and a passion for cheddar-making. Using the same proprietary heirloom starter cultures for more than half a century gives this award-winning cheese its rich and bold flavor. Available across the United States, Cracker Barrel cheese features over 17 delicious flavors in a wide variety of cooking and snacking formats to meet the standards of the most sophisticated of palates.

Cracker Barrel Cheese is perfect for everyday snacking and those special occasions where impressions matter most! Backed by Lactalis Heritage Dairy with a history and expertise rooted in creating world-class award-winning dairy and leading quality standards. Visit

About Lactalis

USA Lactalis USA is committed to enriching lives by producing nutritious and great-tasting dairy products. The company offers an unrivaled house of beloved dairy brands in the United States including Galbani® Italian cheeses, Président® specialty cheeses and gourmet butters, Kraft® brands in natural and grated cheeses, Breakstones® cottage cheese, ricotta and sour cream, Cracker Barrel® cheese, Black Diamond® cheddar cheese, Parmalat® milk, , yogurt brands such as siggi's®, Stonyfield Organic®, Brown CowTM, Green Mountain Creamery®, Mountain High, Yoplait®, Go-Gurt®, :ratio, ® Oui® and Karoun®, Gopi®, Arz® and other brands in the ethnic channel.

In the United States the company has approximately 5,000 employees, with 13 manufacturing facilities located in 9 states, and corporate offices in New York City, San Fernando, Calif., Chicago, Ill., Minneapolis, Minn., Buffalo, N.Y. and Bedford, N.H. Lactalis USA is part of Lactalis Group, the world's leading dairy company, a French family business founded in 1933 in Laval, France.

For more information about Lactalis USA's divisions, visit , , , and . Follow Lactalis USA on Instagram and like us on Facebook.

SOURCE Cracker Barrel Cheese

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED