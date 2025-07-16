'Unforgettable Nights, Eternal Memories': Vazquez Bids Farewell To Real Madrid

MENAFN - IANS) Madrid, July 15 (IANS) After spending 18 years with Real Madrid, Lucas Vazquez has bid the club farewell on Wednesday.

The club confirmed that an institutional tribute and farewell ceremony for Vazquez will take place at Real Madrid City, with the presence of club president, Florentino Perez on Thursday.

“Dear Madridistas, it's been nearly 2 decades since I arrived at Valdebebas as a 16 year old full of dreams and excitement to wear this shirt. Every step along the way has been a gift, and over time, Madrid became my home. We've lived unforgettable nights together, celebrated 23 titles and created memories that will stay with me forever.

"Today, after more than 400 matches, it's time to say goodbye to the club of my life. But I leave with peace of mind knowing I gave it my all. I've always been aware of the responsibility and privilege that comes with wearing this badge," said Vazquez in a video posted by Real Madrid.

Vazquez joined Real Madrid in 2007, aged 16, and played at every level of the Madrid youth system, from the Under-19s to Castilla. After a season on loan at Espanyol, he made his debut for the Real Madrid first team in September 2015.

“I've enjoyed every match, training session, trip, and if there's one thing this journey has taught me, it's that no one should ever tell you that you can't achieve something. I may be leaving Real Madrid, but Real Madrid will never leave me.

“Wherever I go, I will proudly say that I had the honor of playing for the greatest club in the world. Thank you for being part of the most beautiful journey of my life. Hala Madrid, and nothing more,” he added.

Since making his debut he has worn the Los Blancos shirt in 402 matches over 10 seasons, in one of the most successful periods in Real Madrid's history. During this time, he has won 23 titles with five European Cups, five Club World Cups, four European Super Cups, four La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey, and 4 Spanish Super Cups.

“Lucas Vázquez exemplarily represents the values of Real Madrid, which has made him one of the most beloved players by our fans. Lucas Vázquez symbolizes the hard work, perseverance, humility, and winning spirit essential to succeed in this shirt. He is a player who earns the affection and recognition of all Real Madrid fans. Real Madrid is and always will be his home," read the statement by Real Madrid president Perez.