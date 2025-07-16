Global POISE Study Reaches Milestone Of 600 Orthopedic Implants In Pediatric Patients, Advancing Research On The Safety And Efficacy Of Orthopediatrics® Products

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WARSAW, Ind., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, today announced a significant milestone in the ongoing Global POISE (Pediatric Orthopedic Implant Safety and Efficacy) Study: more than 600 implants are now being observed across 300+ pediatric patients as part of this study.

Global POISE is a multi-center, post-market, prospective clinical follow-up study, designed to assess the safety and efficacy of a range of OrthoPediatrics' implant devices. This international study is focused on verifying implant survival and identifying any device-related adverse events. Launched in 2023, Global POISE now includes 13 active sites and growing, with data currently being collected from Canada, the United States, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa.

The insights generated from this study will inform further refinement of OrthoPediatrics devices to meet the specific needs of growing children with orthopedic conditions. The sites involved in Global POISE are committed to broadening the study's reach and continue to enroll additional patients across 17 different implant types to further enhance the understanding of their safety and long-term effectiveness.

OrthoPediatrics' Sr VP of Quality, Clinical and Regulatory Affairs, Ray Garrison, commented,“We are thrilled to see the Global POISE Study reach this significant milestone. This achievement is a testament to the dedication and collaboration of OrthoPediatrics and the research team at BC Children's Hospital. As the study continues to expand, we are excited about the valuable insights it will generate that will ultimately improve the outcomes for children undergoing orthopedic procedures around the world. OrthoPediatrics remains committed to advancing pediatric orthopedic care through innovative solutions designed to meet the unique needs of young patients.”

For more information about the Global POISE study, please visit and .

About BC Children's Hospital

BC Children's Hospital is a pediatric teaching and research hospital in Vancouver, British Columbia. It provides world-leading care for its patients and is recognized for its innovative research in child health. The Global POISE study is spearheaded by principal investigators Dr. Anthony Cooper and Dr. Kishore Mulpuri, two orthopedic surgeons of BC Children's Hospital.

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such, it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets over 80 products that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics' global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and over 70 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit . For more information about the OrthoPediatrics Specialty Bracing portfolio, please visit .

Investor Contact

Philip Trip Taylor

Gilmartin Group

...

415-937-5406