Sandvik: Interim Report Second Quarter 2025


2025-07-16 06:16:16
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

STOCKHOLM, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

  • Order intake SEK 32,206 million (32,354)
  • Order intake, at fixed exchange rates, increased by 10%
  • Revenues SEK 29,700 million (31,419)
  • Revenue growth, at fixed exchange rates increased by 4%
  • Adjusted EBITA SEK 5,629 million (6,149)
  • Adjusted EBITA margin 19.0% (19.6)
  • Adjusted EBIT SEK 5,194 million (5,688)
  • Adjusted EBIT margin 17.5% (18.1)
  • Adjusted profit before tax SEK 4,855 million (5,124)
  • Profit for the period SEK 3,216 million (3,462)
  • Adjusted profit for the period SEK 3,713 million (3,897)
  • Earnings per share, diluted SEK 2.56 (2.76)
  • Adjusted earnings per share, diluted SEK 2.96 (3.10)
  • Free operating cash flow SEK 5,090 million (4,198)

Additional information may be obtained from Sandvik Investor Relations, phone +46 70 782 63 74 (Louise Tjeder).

A webcast and conference call will be held on July 16, 2025, at 1:00 PM CEST. Information is available at home/investors

Stockholm, July 16, 2025
Sandvik Aktiebolag (publ)

Stefan Widing
President and CEO

This information is information that Sandvik AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at about 11:30 AM CEST on July 16, 2025.

The following files are available for download:

Interim Report Q2 2025

SOURCE Sandvik

