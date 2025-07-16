403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Egypt Denounces Israeli Airstrikes in Syria, Lebanon
(MENAFN) Egypt strongly condemned Israel on Wednesday over a wave of airstrikes in Syria and Lebanon, denouncing them as a “violation” of both nations' sovereignty and a “breach” of international law.
In an official statement, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry declared: "The Arab Republic of Egypt condemns the repeated Israeli attacks on Lebanese and Syrian territories, which represent a blatant violation of the sovereignty of the two brotherly Arab countries and a breach of international law and relevant UN resolutions."
Egypt urged adherence to international norms, calling for full respect of Syria and Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The government reiterated its firm opposition to any external interference in their domestic affairs.
The ministry stated that these ongoing violations are intensifying tensions and significantly contributing to the instability in both Syria and Lebanon, as well as the broader region. This is occurring “amid a delicate situation in which serious regional and international efforts are underway, with active Egyptian participation, to de-escalate tensions and support regional security and stability,” according to the ministry.
The latest Israeli strikes targeted southern Syria on Tuesday, hitting sites in Suwayda and Daraa provinces. These attacks coincided with a key political development—Syrian Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra declared a full ceasefire in Suwayda after negotiations with local leaders.
Just a day earlier, violent clashes between Druze factions and armed Bedouin tribal fighters in Suwayda left over 30 dead and nearly 100 wounded, marking one of the deadliest escalations in the region this year.
Meanwhile in Lebanon, at least 12 people were killed and eight others injured Tuesday after Israeli jets struck Baalbek, a city in eastern Lebanon, in what authorities described as another breach of the standing ceasefire.
The conflict between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah group has intensified dramatically since September, when cross-border skirmishes escalated into full-scale hostilities. Although a ceasefire was brokered in November, Israeli forces have continued near-daily raids across southern Lebanon, citing Hezbollah targets.
Lebanon has since documented nearly 3,000 ceasefire violations by Israel, with reports of at least 236 fatalities and over 540 injuries as a result.
In an official statement, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry declared: "The Arab Republic of Egypt condemns the repeated Israeli attacks on Lebanese and Syrian territories, which represent a blatant violation of the sovereignty of the two brotherly Arab countries and a breach of international law and relevant UN resolutions."
Egypt urged adherence to international norms, calling for full respect of Syria and Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The government reiterated its firm opposition to any external interference in their domestic affairs.
The ministry stated that these ongoing violations are intensifying tensions and significantly contributing to the instability in both Syria and Lebanon, as well as the broader region. This is occurring “amid a delicate situation in which serious regional and international efforts are underway, with active Egyptian participation, to de-escalate tensions and support regional security and stability,” according to the ministry.
The latest Israeli strikes targeted southern Syria on Tuesday, hitting sites in Suwayda and Daraa provinces. These attacks coincided with a key political development—Syrian Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra declared a full ceasefire in Suwayda after negotiations with local leaders.
Just a day earlier, violent clashes between Druze factions and armed Bedouin tribal fighters in Suwayda left over 30 dead and nearly 100 wounded, marking one of the deadliest escalations in the region this year.
Meanwhile in Lebanon, at least 12 people were killed and eight others injured Tuesday after Israeli jets struck Baalbek, a city in eastern Lebanon, in what authorities described as another breach of the standing ceasefire.
The conflict between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah group has intensified dramatically since September, when cross-border skirmishes escalated into full-scale hostilities. Although a ceasefire was brokered in November, Israeli forces have continued near-daily raids across southern Lebanon, citing Hezbollah targets.
Lebanon has since documented nearly 3,000 ceasefire violations by Israel, with reports of at least 236 fatalities and over 540 injuries as a result.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Shheikh.Io Launches SHHEIKH Token Presale For Blockchain-Backed Real‐World Asset Investments
- PEPESCAPE Launches Crypto Presale, Combining Memecoin Culture With Decentralized Finance Ecosystem
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment