Vietnam reveals plans to widen nationwide 5G
(MENAFN) Vietnam’s Ministry of Science and Technology has announced plans to expand nationwide 5G coverage to reach 90% of the population by the end of 202, according to local media outlet VnExpress.
Currently, only 26% of the population has access to 5G services. Minister Nguyen Manh Hung described the expansion as an urgent national priority for the remainder of 2025.
As part of the new development roadmap:
The number of 5G base stations is set to reach at least 50% of the number of existing 4G stations by 2025.
68,000+ 5G base station are expected to be operational by the end of 2025.
The move aligns with Vietnam’s broader strategy to support digital transformation, smart cities, and high-tech industries, making 5G infrastructure a central pillar of its economic modernization goals.
