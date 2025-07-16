Bp Deepens Partnership With SOCAR-KBR Through Landmark Project Agreements
SOCAR-KBR LLC, a joint venture between the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) and U.S.-based international engineering and technology firm KBR, has signed two significant contracts with bp for major energy projects in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
The contracts pertain to the Sangachal Terminal Electrification (STEL) project-centered on Azerbaijan's largest oil and gas terminal-and the Shah Deniz Compressor (SDC) gas field project.
Under the terms of the agreements, SOCAR-KBR will provide detailed engineering design and procurement services for both projects. The company had previously completed the front-end engineering design (FEED) for the STEL project and both the pre-FEED and FEED phases for the SDC project. These new assignments reflect bp's continued confidence in SOCAR-KBR's capabilities.
Over 95% of SOCAR-KBR's team based in Baku consists of Azerbaijani engineers, designers, and other specialists. The projects will be implemented by the Baku office, leveraging local expertise while being supported by KBR's global resources.
