Mozambique Encounters Rise in Mpox Infections
(MENAFN) Mozambique has recently reported a notable increase in mpox virus infections across various regions of the nation within the last two days.
A statement issued Tuesday by the National Directorate of Public Health confirmed that 11 individuals have tested positive for the virus, although no fatalities have been documented thus far.
The northern province of Niassa appears to be the most severely impacted, having registered at least five cases within just several hours.
Elina Massengele, the province’s governor, informed the media that medical personnel have ramped up their interventions to halt any additional transmission of the illness.
“We already have five cases here. We were at three, but the numbers keep on rising and there are still many people being tested with suspected cases of the disease. We have to be careful with this disease, because it’s transmissible,” Massengele stated.
In light of the confirmed infections, the Ministry of Health, through the National Directorate of Public Health and the National Institute of Health, has deployed a specialized team to provide assistance to those affected in Niassa.
“This team will monitor the treatment as well as identify and quarantine close contacts, strengthen epidemiological surveillance and promote dissemination to the population,” added Massengele.
