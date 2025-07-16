Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Epidemiology Report 2025-2035: Drugs Pipeline, Therapies, and Forecast

The report provides a detailed analysis of the current age-related macular degeneration marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The age-related macular degeneration market size reached a value of USD 10.3 billion in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the top 7 major markets to reach USD 12.2 billion by 2035, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 1.61% during 2025-2035.Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD) is a progressive and long-term eye condition that affects the macula specifically, an important area of the retina used for sharp, high detail central vision and the ability to detect color. It is the leading cause of irreversible vision loss in people above the age of 60 years. AMD symptoms can drastically affect a person's quality of life, presenting as blurred vision, straight lines appearing wavy or curved, reduced vision in poor light, problems with color perception, and the presence of empty or dark spots in the central vision field. Although AMD usually does not result in total blindness, the severe loss of central vision does have a profound effect on being able to accomplish daily tasks like reading, driving, and facial recognition, leading to an immense reduction in overall quality of life.Therapeutic Innovations for Wet AMD1. One major trend in the treatment of wet AMD is the discovery of therapies that lower the burden of repeated intravitreal injections, which today are needed every 1-4 months.2. Anti-VEGF Therapies with Longer Durations: Emerging formulations and bispecific antibodies like Faricimab and high-dose Eylea are engineered to offer long-lasting therapeutic benefits, thus extending dosing intervals.3. Gene Therapy: This therapy has the potential for a "one-and-done" treatment, wherein engineered genes injected into the retina cause the eye to naturally secrete anti-VEGF proteins, possibly rendering repeated injections unnecessary. Clinical trials for gene therapies such as ABBV-RGX-314 are in progress.4. Sustained-Release Drug Implants: These small implants are placed in the eye to deliver medication over a period of months, providing steady treatment effects and less-frequent clinic visits.5. New Formulations of Drugs: Outlook Therapeutics' ONS-5010 (Lytenava), an ophthalmic bevacizumab formulation, is expected to be approved by the FDA by August 2025, as the first bevacizumab product specifically approved for the treatment of wet AMD, previously used off-label.Increasing Healthcare Spending and AwarenessIncreased government expenditure on healthcare aimed at reducing patients' healthcare burdens, as well as growing awareness among healthcare providers and patients alike of the deep influence of AMD, are both helping create increased market demand. Patient education and advocacy activities are also helping push patients to get diagnosed and treated early, further fueling market expansion.The interplay of demographics, diagnosis, and demand creates a powerful compounding effect in the AMD market. The aging global population naturally leads to a higher prevalence of AMD. Simultaneously, advancements in diagnostic technologies, including innovative home monitoring solutions and the integration of AI, are enabling earlier and more widespread identification of the disease. This implies that not only are more people at risk of AMD, but an increasing percentage of those in need are being diagnosed and being brought into the treatment stream earlier. This dynamic fuels consistent and compounded demand for AMD therapy. It also puts forward the strategic imperative of investing in diagnostic capabilities in addition to therapeutic innovation to maximize market opportunity and enhance patient outcomes. The growth of the market is thus not just because more people are developing AMD, but also because more efficient detection and treatment of affected populations.

This report also provides a detailed analysis of the current age-related macular degeneration marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

In-Market Drugs
Drug Overview
Mechanism of Action
Regulatory Status
Clinical Trial Results
Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs
Drug Overview
Mechanism of Action
Regulatory Status
Clinical Trial Results
Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Competitive Landscape with key players:

The competitive landscape of the age-related macular degeneration market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Novartis AG
Genentech USA, Inc.
Bayer AG
Neuraclegenetics
OliX Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.
Sanofi

7 Major Countries Covered
United States
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Japan 