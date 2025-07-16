Eshaa Pathak: I've Always Wanted To Do A Rain Dance Scene Like 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) Actress Eshaa Pathak, who stars in the show“Rishto Se Bandhi Gauri”, shared that monsoon is her favourite season and that she wants to do a rain dance scene like“Tip Tip Barsa Pani” starring Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar.

Eshaa, who plays Gauri in the show, shared: "Monsoon is honestly my favourite season. Everything looks so fresh and green, and I love how the plants bloom during this time. That smell of wet mitti after the first rain just hits differently.”

She shared that it lifts her“mood instantly.”

“And rainy days for me are never complete without hot chai, bhajiyas and roasted bhutta. It's a must," said Eshaa.

Remembering her childhood, she added, "I have so many sweet memories from back home. Every time it rained, I would run to the terrace, play my favourite songs and dance like nobody was watching. It made me so happy. Those were the best moments."

Talking about her onscreen dream related to the rains, Eshaa said: "I've always wanted to do a rain dance scene like Tip Tip Barsa Pani. There's just something about it. The rain, the music, the vibe. It's bold but so iconic.”

Every time it rains, Eshaa says Tip Tip Barsa Pani starts playing in her head.

“If I ever get a chance to shoot something like that, I'm totally ready. Saree, rain, dance. I'm all in."

The song“Tip Tip Barsa Pani” is sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik. The song featured in the 1994 film“Mohra”, which followed the story of journalist Roma and her boss Jindal free Vishal from jail after he comes to her aid.

Talking about balancing her love for the season with her work, Eshaa said: "Monsoon mornings are the hardest because it's so cozy and chilly. You just want to stay in bed a little longer. But I genuinely love what I do, so I get up and head to set with a smile. The vibe on the Rishto Se Bandhi Gauri set is so much fun. I actually feel FOMO if I'm not there."

Rishto Se Bandhi Gauri follows the story of a kind-hearted girl named Gauri, whose faith and strength guide her through life's toughest challenges. When she is faced with an unwanted marriage, she doesn't give up. She finds her voice in a new home and begins to shape her own destiny.

The show airs on Sun Neo.