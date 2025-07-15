Heart Failure Clinical Trials, Companies, Therapeutic Assessment, Therapies, Treatment Algorithm, And Pipeline Analysis Mesoblast, Rivus Pharmaceuticals, Heartseed Inc, Stemcardia, Eli Lilly And Com

MENAFN - GetNews)



Heart Failure Overview:

Heart failure (HF) is a condition resulting from structural or functional heart abnormalities that impair the heart's ability to fill with or pump blood effectively, most commonly due to reduced left ventricular function. Contributing factors include ischemia, increased hemodynamic stress, neuro-hormonal overactivation, ventricular remodeling, abnormal calcium signaling, extracellular matrix changes, cell death, and genetic predisposition. Symptoms often include fatigue, breathlessness, swelling in the ankles, and exercise intolerance, though diagnosis based on symptoms alone can be difficult-especially in women, the elderly, and those with obesity. Each hospitalization for HF increases the risk of death, signaling disease progression.

HF is categorized by left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF): reduced LVEF (<50%), often seen in systolic HF, is linked with higher mortality. About 40–50% of HF patients have preserved LVEF, characteristic of diastolic HF, which is more common in older women with comorbidities like hypertension and atrial fibrillation. While systolic HF has well-defined treatments, diastolic HF lacks proven therapies, though survival rates are comparable between the two types.

In December 2025, Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) announced the start of patient enrollment for COMET-HF (Confirmation of Omecamtiv Mecarbil Efficacy Trial in Heart Failure), a Phase 3 confirmatory trial assessing omecamtiv mecarbil in individuals with symptomatic heart failure (HF) and significantly reduced ejection fraction. Omecamtiv mecarbil is a novel investigational cardiac myosin activator being developed as a potential treatment for this condition. The trial is being conducted in partnership with the Duke Clinical Research Institute (DCRI), a prestigious academic research organization.

In October 2025, Viatris signed an exclusive licensing agreement with Lexicon Pharmaceuticals for INPEFA (sotagliflozin) in all regions outside the US and EU.

In September 2025, Bayer revealed the late-breaking Phase III FINE-HEART trial data for KERENDIA (finerenone) during a Hot Line session at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress 2025.

In August 2025, Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) reported positive topline results from the SUMMIT Phase 3 trial, which evaluated tirzepatide injection (5 mg, 10 mg, and 15 mg) in adults with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and obesity. Tirzepatide demonstrated statistically significant improvements in both primary endpoints, including a reduced risk of heart failure events (composite endpoint) and improved heart failure symptoms and physical limitations, as measured by the Kansas City Cardiomyopathy Questionnaire (KCCQ) Clinical Summary Score (CSS), compared to placebo.

In May 2025, Eli Lilly and Company announced an additional USD 5.3 billion investment to expand manufacturing at its new Indiana site, aimed at increasing API production for tirzepatide and other pipeline drugs.

AstraZeneca is expecting the Phase III BalanceD-HF trial results for balcinrenone (AZD9977) combined with dapagliflozin for heart failure in 2025.

Key Heart Failure companies such as Mesoblast, Rivus Pharmaceuticals, Heartseed Inc, StemCardia, Eli Lilly and Company, BioCardia, Bristol Myers Squibb, Sardocor Corp., AstraZeneca, Tenaya Therapeutics, Salubris Bio therapeutics, Moderna Therapeutics, Cytokinetics, Eli Lilly and Company, Applied Therapeutics, Help Therapeutics, Stealth BioTherapeutics, Actelion Pharmaceuticals, Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Merck & Co, Servier, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Windtree Therapeutics, and others are evaluating new drugs for Heart Failure to improve the treatment landscape. Promising Heart Failure pipeline therapies in various stages of development include Rexlemestrocel-L, HU 6, HS-001, Ribonucleotide reductase based gene therapy, and others.

Heart Failure Emerging Drugs



Rexlemestrocel-L: Mesoblast

HU 6: Rivus Pharmaceuticals

HS-001: Heartseed Inc Ribonucleotide reductase based gene therapy: StemCardia

Heart Failure Companies

Over 70 leading companies are engaged in developing treatments for heart failure. Among them, Mesoblast stands out with drug candidates that have reached the most advanced stage of development-Phase III clinical trials.

