Telos Corporation's Xacta Achieves Fedramp's Highest Authorization

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This significant milestone underscores Xacta's robust security capabilities and its commitment to providing top-tier cyber governance, risk and compliance solutions for government agencies and CSPs to provide secure cloud services.

ASHBURN, Va., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS), a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world's most security-conscious organizations, announced today that its premier cyber governance, risk and compliance (GRC) platform, Xacta®, has achieved authorization from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) at Impact Level“High.”

With this achievement, Telos is now listed in the FedRAMP Marketplace as an Authorized vendor, which means that the software-as-a-service (SaaS) version of Xacta has been rigorously evaluated and meets all readiness and security assessment criteria necessary to operate securely for sensitive government operations.

"Securing the FedRAMP High designation is a significant milestone for both Telos and our customers,” said John B. Wood, CEO and chairman, Telos.“In an era where federal agencies face increasingly sophisticated threats from malicious actors, including nation-state adversaries, it is crucial to manage security risks effectively. We are proud to empower our customers with the tools they need to achieve their missions safely and securely.”

FedRAMP is a U.S. government-wide program that enables agencies to adopt modern cloud technologies by providing a standardized approach to the security and protection of federal information. The FedRAMP High impact level is the highest within the program, allowing federal agencies to safely and efficiently use cloud services while handling unclassified but highly sensitive information, such as financial information, healthcare records and personally identifiable information (PII).

Xacta's FedRAMP High Authorization not only enhances its appeal to federal agencies but also reinforces Telos Corporation's position as a leader in the cybersecurity and compliance space. With this authorization, Xacta is well-equipped to support the federal government's mission-critical operations and safeguard its most sensitive information. The FedRAMP High authorization positions Xacta for continued growth in the secure SaaS market, driven by the evolving threat landscape and increasing demand for effective cyber risk management solutions.

Xacta helps meet the complex challenges of managing cyber risk and security compliance with intelligent workflow, automated control selection and assessment, and continuous compliance monitoring. The SaaS instance of Xacta offers a vast knowledge base of thousands of individual security requirements and associated test procedures, organized and cross-referenced to multiple government and industry security policies and standards to produce artifacts in traditional office documents and digital formats like Open Security Controls Assessment Language (OSCAL). The Xacta team remains committed to innovation and integrating the latest technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), into the Xacta environment.

Earlier this year, the Xacta SaaS received StateRAMP High authorization , which positions Telos as a trusted partner for state and local government agencies seeking secure cloud-based solutions that adhere to stringent StateRAMP security standards.

For more information about Xacta, visit .

About Telos Corporation

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) empowers and protects the world's most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos' offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions for identity and access management, secure mobility, organizational messaging, and network management and defense. The company serves commercial enterprises, regulated industries and government customers around the world.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are made under the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on the Company's management's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions about future events, conditions and results and on information currently available to them. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. The Company believes that these risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described under the captions“Risk Factors” and“Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” set forth from time to time in the Company's filings and reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as well as more recent and future filings and reports by the Company, copies of which are available at and on the SEC's website at

Although the Company bases these forward-looking statements on assumptions that its management believes are reasonable when made, the Company cautions the reader that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that the Company's actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and industry developments, may differ materially from statements made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this release. Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond its control, the Company cautions the reader not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of such statement and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement publicly, or to revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or developments occurring after the date of the statement, even if new information becomes available in the future. Comparisons of results for current and any prior periods are not intended to express any future trends or indications of future performance, unless specifically expressed as such, and should only be viewed as historical data.

Media: ...

Investors: ...