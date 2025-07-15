BGL Announces GENDA Inc. Has Acquired Player One Amusement Group

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, GENDA is an entertainment company that aims to increase the "total volume of fun" around the world through its diversified range of business activities, including amusement arcade, karaoke, food and beverage, character merchandising, and content & promotion. GENDA's platforms include GiGO and the karaoke chain Karaoke BanBan, as well as mini locations in Japan, North America, mainland China, the U.K., and across the Middle East.

Based in Toronto, Canada, with operations across North America, Player One provides amusement gaming equipment and outsourced operations and maintenance support to theater chains, resorts, golf entertainment centers, trampoline parks, and bowling centers across North America.

GENDA anticipates a significant increase in its sales volume in North America as a result of this transaction. This acquisition is part of GENDA's roll-up strategy to expand business operations in North America and increase profit contributions to the companies in GENDA's company group.

BGL's Branded Consumer Products investment banking team has extensive expertise and a track record of successfully assisting branded consumer companies achieve outstanding results across a range of subsectors. Our Consumer Group is a leading advisor to experiential and family-friendly entertainment businesses, including arcades and amusement centers in the middle market. From mission-critical essentials and juvenile products to family-friendly entertainment and enriching experiences, our team helps our clients grow, innovate, and unlock value in a competitive and evolving market.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions , capital markets , financial restructurings , business valuations and opinions , and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and New York, and real estate offices in Chicago and Cleveland. The firm is also a founding member of REACH Cross-Border Mergers & Acquisitions, enabling BGL to service clients in 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC . For more information, please visit .

