Biomednewsbreaks Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ: LTRN) Launches AI Module To Accelerate Development Of Targeted Cancer Combination Therapies
About Lantern Pharma
Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ: LTRN) is an AI company transforming the cost, pace, and timeline of oncology drug discovery and development. The company's proprietary AI and machine learning platform, RADR(R), leverages over 200 billion oncology-focused data points and a library of 200+ advanced ML algorithms to help solve real-world problems in oncology drug development. By harnessing the power of AI and with input from world-class scientific advisors and collaborators, Lantern has accelerated the development of its growing pipeline of therapies that span multiple cancer indications, including both solid tumors and blood cancers. On average, Lantern's newly developed drug programs have been advanced from initial AI insights to first-in-human clinical trials in 2-3 years and at approximately $2.5 million per program.
