RS Adds Two New Suppliers To Its Advanced Connectivity Portfolio

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Automation Components, Inc. (ACI), a DwyerOmega brand, designs and manufactures high-quality sensors engineered to improve energy and operating efficiencies in the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) and building automation industries. Its catalog includes temperature, humidity, pressure, current, gas, wireless, BACnet, and Modbus sensors, as well as interface devices, power meters, and numerous accessories, and offers more than 20,000 part numbers.

RS now offers industrial sensors and networking solutions from Automation Components, Inc. and Teltonika.

ACI has more than 30 years of research, design, and manufacturing experience and, due to its workforce-centric culture, engineering, technical support, and sales teams with decades of in-house experience. The average tenure for ACI employees is more than 10 years, and many have been with the company for more than 20, which lends itself to superior product quality, process efficiency, and customer service - both before and after the sale. ACI also has all the tools needed to support every application from bid to commissioning and the ability to produce thousands of sensors a day in its Middleton, Wisconsin, manufacturing facility, ensuring that customers of all sizes get the products they need on time and on budget.

Another point of pride for the company is its philanthropic work in the local community, for which it has earned numerous awards.

The RS portfolio of Automation Components products currently includes:



Thermistors that reliably measure and control temperatures and limit inrush currents



Resistance temperature detectors (RTDs) that measure temperature by detecting the change in resistance of a metal element, exhibit high accuracy, stability, and repeatability, and are widely used in industrial applications



Pressure transducers that measure and monitor fluid pressures by converting mechanical pressure into electrical signals and are widely used in flow, air speed, level, pump, and altitude applications

Sensor accessories , including wall plates designed to be used in conjunction with low-differential-pressure transmitters

Teltonika is a rapidly growing Lithuanian company group with more than 25 years of experience designing and manufacturing high-quality IoT devices engineered to enable real-time monitoring, data collection, and automated control and, in turn, improve decision-making processes and operational and economic efficiencies.

Teltonika IoT Group unites four high-tech Lithuanian companies that each operate under the brand name of Teltonika and use IoT technologies to serve distinct markets. Teltonika has provided more than 10,000 global industry partners with more than 30 million devices now deployed in the industrial networking, telemedicine, telematics, and EV charging industries.

All Teltonika products comply with the ISO 14001 environmental protection standard, are made using renewable energy as the sole source, and are packaged in recycled cardboard. The company also recycles 90% of the waste it generates and is actively working to reduce its carbon footprint to 0ppm of CO2 per product.

Investing in company culture and community is another point of pride for Teltonika, which supports employees' continuing education and physical and mental health, collaborates with local schools, colleges, and universities on various projects, awards scholarships to incoming freshmen, and donates to charitable causes.

RS currently offers a variety of Teltonika industrial networking products designed to solve complex challenges in Industry 4.0, smart city, and green energy applications, including:



SMA, MIMO, and outdoor antennas that efficiently and reliably transmit and receive wireless signals in 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi, GNSS, and GPS networks



Managed Ethernet switches that allow administrators to configure, manage, and monitor network traffic, create virtual LANs, and implement cybersecurity measures



Unmanaged Ethernet switches that provide basic network connectivity for devices

Connectors and cable assemblies engineered to safely and reliably transmit power and high-frequency signals, including coaxial cable assemblies and uninterruptible power supplies .

