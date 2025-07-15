Castrol Unveils The Engine Paint Scheme In Crossover Partnership Ahead Of 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Castrol is uniquely positioned to bridge worlds where leaders across categories can unite under a shared banner of pushing boundaries," said Andreas Osbar, CEO of Castrol Americas. "Progress isn't achieved in isolation, and we're excited to show what happens when being 'trusted by the best' is truly seen and celebrated."

The custom paint scheme, designed in collaboration with Thomas, blends powerful symbolism with bold design. A basketball-patterned base sets the tone, with Thomas featured prominently on the hood. On the side panels, an infinity symbol donning a crown sits alongside two chess pieces representing stability, strength, and strategy – core elements of Thomas' game. Purple chrome No. 60 emblems appear on the sides and roof, while a subtle XV Roman Numeral nods to her legacy as the "Triple-Double Queen." Thomas' signature and nickname – The Engine – are proudly displayed on the hood and trunk lid – an official stamp of her imprint on every detail.

"It's an amazing opportunity to bring my career accomplishments and passion for design to a totally unexpected platform like racing," said Alyssa Thomas. "Teaming up with Castrol was a natural fit because we're both known for our ability to keep pushing, our commitment to perfection, and our ability to innovate. I look forward to seeing my car perform on track this weekend."

For RFK Racing, the livery represents another moment to showcase the team's connection with Castrol while finding new and different ways to elevate its status on and off the track.

"It's great to have a partner like Castrol who is always pushing the boundaries," said RFK Racing driver Ryan Preece. "It's an honor to have Alyssa Thomas' legacy and mindset represented on our No. 60 car. Her 'Engine' mentality is all about pushing limits and delivering under pressure-something that resonates deeply with me as a driver every time I'm on the track."

The latest activation from Castrol furthers its pledge to celebrating players and fans in its role as the Official Motor Oil Partner of the WNBA. Viewers can watch the No. 60 Castrol "The Engine" car on track in back-to-back weekends at the Auto Trader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 20 and the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 27.

To learn more about Castrol's latest innovations including its partnerships with RFK Racing and the WNBA, visit Castrol .

