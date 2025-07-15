Ernesta Expands Retail Footprint With New Showroom Opening In Summit, NJ

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The new 1,390-square-foot showroom offers a welcoming, hands-on environment where visitors can explore Ernesta's curated selection of high-quality wool, natural fiber, and performance rugs. Designed to serve both consumers and design professionals, the space features a designer lounge for one-on-one design consultations to review rug samples in a collaborative setting.

"We're thrilled to continue Ernesta's expansion with the opening of our Summit showroom," says Jennifer Parker, Chief Sales Officer of Ernesta. "There's a strong demand we're seeing from both design professionals and homeowners for a better, more personalized rug-buying experience. We built Ernesta to fill that gap-blending elevated design with hands-on service and customization-and it's exciting to see that mission resonate as we grow our presence in key design-forward communities like Summit."

Founded to simplify the process of sourcing custom rugs, Ernesta has quickly emerged as a category leader and become one of the fastest-growing brands in the home interiors space. Over the past year, the brand has expanded its product assortment, scaled operations and deepened its presence in key markets across the East Coast. With each new showroom, Ernesta reinforces its commitment to tailored service, curated style, and high-quality craftsmanship.

The Summit showroom, located at 380 Springfield Ave is now open Monday - Saturday from 10am to 6pm and on Sundays from 12pm to 5pm.

For more information about Ernesta's custom rug offerings or to explore other showroom locations, visit or go to ernestarugs/locations .

About Ernesta

Ernesta is an innovative home design brand on a mission to support consumers and designers with designer-quality, custom-sized rugs that will easily elevate any room. Ernesta offers to-the-inch sizing, a curated assortment, and dedicated support. They believe that the right-sized rug in the right material and construction is the foundation for expert design.

With Ernesta's simple and streamlined experience, customers can see and feel samples delivered in person or in an Ernesta showroom, and receive their custom-sized rug delivered in 2-4 weeks. Designers also enjoy exclusive perks through Ernesta's trade program. Recognized by Good Housekeeping as a 2025 Home Renovation Awards winner, Ernesta is setting a new standard in home design.

