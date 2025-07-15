Cryobuilt Completes Equity Investment In Chillybox, Secures Global Distribution Rights Amid At-Home Wellness Boom

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This investment marks CryoBuilt's official entry into the, expanding its multi-tier cryotherapy platform offering premium solutions across high-end commercial, professional, and now residential segments. It also positions CryoBuilt and Chillybox to lead the next wave of innovation in the global cold therapy space.

"CryoBuilt has built its reputation around clinical-grade, performance-focused cryotherapy," said Marcus Wilson, CEO of CryoBuilt . "By partnering with Chillybox and joining its board, we're not only investing in a category-defining product-we're shaping the future of how recovery and wellness are accessed at home. This aligns perfectly with where the market is going: more personal, more convenient, and more sustainable solutions for longevity."

According to market data, the global cold therapy market is projected to reach $1.05 billion by 2030 , fueled by rising consumer demand for science-backed, performance-based wellness tools. Cold therapy is now widely embraced for its benefits across recovery, immunity, metabolism, mood, and longevity. While cold plunges have gained popularity, their daily maintenance, inconvenience, and uncomfortable user experience often limit adoption and long term satisfaction.

Chillybox offers a transformative solution.

Based in the US, with Polish engineering, Chillybox combines decades of refrigeration and cryogenics expertise to deliver a compact, electric cryotherapy chamber built specifically for home use . The product is dry, plug-and-play, and runs on a standard 110V outlet-offering a cleaner, simpler, and more effective alternative to other conventional cold therapy options.

"This partnership is a major inflection point for Chillybox," said Stacy Donnelly, Co-Founder of Chillybox . "We designed Chillybox to be a reliable cold therapy solution you can integrate into your routine every day. CryoBuilt's investment and distribution infrastructure instantly elevates our ability to scale and deliver on our mission."

"Designing a breakthrough cryotherapy device is only half the challenge," said Pawel Dorosz, Co-Founder of Chillybox. "Providing world-class service, maintenance, and customer support is just as vital. That's why we're thrilled to join forces with CryoBuilt-the global leader in cryochamber manufacturing-to deliver both unrivaled technology and top-tier care to every user."

CryoBuilt, the leader in electric cryotherapy, is known for its premium-grade systems, advanced engineering, and exceptional customer service. The addition of Chillybox marks a strategic expansion into the rapidly growing residential wellness market and extends CryoBuilt's reach into the direct-to-consumer space. Purpose-built for home and light commercial use, Chillybox complements CryoBuilt's Everest and Polaris models, completing a versatile product lineup that spans residential, commercial, medical, hospitality, and fitness applications.

This strategic move reflects three key trends shaping the future of wellness:



The consumerization of health and longevity

Demand for high-performance, low-maintenance wellness solutions A permanent shift toward integrating wellness into daily life, especially at home

By acquiring equity in Chillybox and embedding CryoBuilt leadership at the board level, this partnership strengthens both companies' positions in a competitive and rapidly maturing global cryotherapy market.

About CryoBuilt

CryoBuilt is the leader in electric whole-body cryotherapy systems, with a footprint of over 500 installations and growing. Built on American manufacturing and innovation, CryoBuilt serves professional & college sports organizations, wellness centers, luxury spas, fitness & health clubs, medical providers, and now, home users. Learn more at .

About Chillybox

Chillybox is on a mission to reinvent at-home cold therapy. Drawing on decades of refrigeration know-how-and the complementary expertise of its co-founders-Chillybox delivers a premium, dry cryotherapy experience that outperforms traditional cold plunges in safety, simplicity, and overall user comfort. Co-founder Stacy Donnelly, former COO of Restore, brings proven skill in scaling high-touch wellness services, while co-founder Paweł Dorosz, a PhD & authority in ultra-low-temperature refrigeration, leads the engineering that makes Chillybox possible. Systems start at just $25,500-learn more at

SOURCE CryoBuilt