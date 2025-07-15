The Little John Foundation Dedicates Victoria Lowry Dream Big Center At Brewster High School

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)The Little John Foundation is proud to announce the opening of the Victoria Lowry Dream Big Center at Brewster High School, a new educational initiative designed to provide students with tools and experiences to help them explore their full potential. The center honors the legacy of Victoria Lowry, a beloved former staff member of Brewster's College and Career Room in the 1990s, who was known for her compassionate guidance and deep belief in every student's future.

On Wednesday, June 18th, the Brewster Central School District held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the center. The generous grant from The Little John Foundation was given with a clear purpose: to transform the lives of students by creating a place focused on lifelong learning and career success.

The grant supports several impactful programs across the district. These include new book vending machines at JFK Elementary and C.V. Starr Intermediate Schools to promote literacy, college and career experience trips for students beginning in fifth grade, and the creation of a dedicated space inside the high school guidance office. The Dream Big Center is designed to be a hub for reflection, research, and self-discovery.

“Our family spent over four decades in Brewster. We saw firsthand how one person, in this case our mother, could change the direction of a young life with encouragement and care,” said John D. Lowry , co-founder of The Little John Foundation and CEO of Spartan Capital Securities, LLC.“The Dream Big Center is a reflection of that belief. Our mother helped students realize they were capable of more than they thought. This center is how we continue that tradition and make it real for future generations.”

Dr. Michelle Gosh , Superintendent of Brewster Central School District, shared:

“Brewster is thrilled to receive this incredibly generous grant. As a result of this gift, students will be able to travel to various colleges, universities, and trade school campuses, better informing their post-secondary decision-making. This will be a game-changer for so many of our students. In addition, the gift will allow for book vending machines that will generate excitement for reading. If we needed more evidence of what makes Brewster so special, we have it right here.”

Victoria Lowry was one of the unsung heroes of the Brewster Central School District. During her years in the College and Career Room, she provided guidance, support, and encouragement to countless students. She inspired students to dream big, helped them believe in their own ability to achieve, and left behind a legacy of care and compassion.

The Little John Foundation was created to support children facing crisis, expand access to education, and promote mental well-being. The Dream Big Center reflects that mission by providing meaningful and hands-on resources that reach students directly in their schools, during their daily routines, and at pivotal moments in their development.

