Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Afghanistan’s authorities dispose large amounts of unsafe food

2025-07-15 09:23:32
(MENAFN) Authorities in Afghanistan have disposed of a large quantity of expired and substandard food products in Kabul, totaling 65 tons, according to reports from the Ministry of Public Health.

"Today, 65 tons, approximately 11,000 packages of food items (expired and low-quality), were destroyed in the presence of representatives from the Intelligence Directorate and the Kabul municipality," said Mohammad Massoud Rahimi, an official from the ministry's food and drug deputy.

Rahimi reaffirmed the agency’s dedication to protecting public health, stating that removing harmful food and medicine from the market remains a top priority, and those responsible will face legal consequences.

He also shared that since March 21, the ministry has eliminated 140 tons of expired or poor-quality food and medical goods in the capital as part of ongoing efforts to ensure safety standards.

