Phexxi -- A Non‐Hormonal Birth Control Brand -- Goes Viral With Microfeminism On Tiktok, Featured By Buzzfeed And Scary Mommy

SAN DIEGO, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- One viral TikTok, 10 million+ views, and a flood of fearless, funny, and unfiltered replies later, a non-hormonal birth control brand - PHEXXI - has found itself at the center of a national conversation on microfeminism . It all started with one unapologetic prompt:

"What are your favorite ways to practice microfeminism every day?"

The responses were pure gold - from calling out mansplaining with "reclaiming my time" to slyly ego-checking loud men with makeup metaphors and glitter sunscreen. The internet responded loudly, and major media took notice.

BuzzFeed captured the moment in their feature, "He Thinks This Is Hostile And He Is Correct" - Women Share Their Favorite Microfeminist Moves .

MSN picked up the gauntlet with, "Women Are Sharing The "Unhinged" Ways They Practice Microfeminism Every Day, And I Am LIVING For These Replies ."

Soon after, Scary Mommy , one of the most influential platforms for millennial moms, followed with People Are Sharing Their "Unhinged" Ways Of Practicing Microfeminism & The Answers Are Perfect, writing:

"Seriously, go watch this TikTok and read all the amazing 24k+ comments so you can add a couple of these small, unhinged practices of microfeminism into your everyday." - Katie Garrity, Scary Mommy

This viral moment echoes exactly what PHEXXI and its creator, Evofem Biosciences, stand for: challenging norms , centering choice , and giving women the space to put themselves first .

"Strong women don't have attitudes. They have standards. Microfeminism is about small, intentional acts that reclaim equity every day-and PHEXXI does precisely that. It's birth control on your terms: used when you need it, never when you don't. It's hormone-free and unapologetically empowering." - Saundra Pelletier, CEO of Evofem Biosciences

At its heart, microfeminism is more than a trend - it's a cultural realignment. And PHEXXI's success in sparking this dialogue proves that women are hungry for content that reflects their lived experience and autonomy.

What's next? August will bring more bold moves - unfiltered stories, provocative content, and even more reminders that women's health isn't something we whisper - it's something we own.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (OTCID: EVFM) is commercializing innovative products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. The Company generates revenue from the sale of two FDA-approved products.



PHEXXI® (lactic acid, citric acid, and potassium bitartrate) is the first and only hormone-free, on-demand prescription contraceptive vaginal gel. It comes in a box of 12 pre-filled applicators and is applied 0-60 minutes before each act of sex. SOLOSEC® (secnidazole) 2g oral granules is an FDA-approved oral antibiotic for the treatment of two sexual health diseases: bacterial vaginosis (BV), a common vaginal infection, in females 12 years of age and older, and trichomoniasis, a common sexually transmitted infection (STI), in people 12 years of age and older. SOLOSEC provides a complete course of therapy in just one dose.

Under the July 2024 Amended and Restated Merger Agreement between Evofem, Aditxt, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADTX ), and Adifem, Inc., as amended (the "A&R Merger Agreement"), Evofem expects to be to be acquired by Aditxt. Aditxt aims to add a dedicated women's health program to its social innovation platform accelerating promising health innovations. The companies are working toward a targeted close in the second half of 2025.

PHEXXI® and SOLOSEC® are registered trademarks of Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are current only as of the date of this press release. The closing of the transaction with Evofem, Aditxt and Adifem, Inc., under the A&R Merger Agreement, as amended, is subject to several conditions including, but not limited to, 1) approval of the transaction by a majority of the combined voting power of Evofem's E-1 and Common Stock, voting together as a single class, at a meeting where quorum is present, and 2) Aditxt raising sufficient capital to fund its obligations at closing. These obligations include cash payments of approximately $17 million for Evofem, which includes approximately $15 million required to satisfy Evofem's senior secured noteholder. Should Aditxt fail to secure these funds, Evofem's senior secured noteholder is expected to seek to prevent the closing of the merger with Evofem. No assurance can be provided that all of the conditions to closing will be obtained or satisfied or that the transaction will ultimately close. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are current only as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements are disclosed in the Company's SEC filings . All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by such factors. The Company does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

