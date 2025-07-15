Water Infrastructure Tool Copyrighted To Support EPA, HUD, And USDA Efforts In Environmental Justice And Lead Service Line Replacement Equity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Empowering communities nationwide with a free, federally aligned water infrastructure tool designed to accelerate equitable lead service line replacements and advance environmental justice across underserved populations.

CHICAGO, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Environmental & Public Health International (EPHI), founded by the former EPA Flint Emergency Coordinator, announced today that its innovative Lead Service Line Replacement Cost Calculator (LSLRCC) has received federal copyright protection. This milestone protects the integrity of the water infrastructure tool and ensures its continued free availability to communities across the United States working to replace hazardous lead service lines.

Designed to support public health, environmental justice, and infrastructure equity, the LSLRCC aligns with critical federal agency goals-including the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)-and advances key United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), strengthening efforts to provide safe drinking water to underserved populations.

“The federal copyright protection ensures that the tool's purpose remains laser-focused on supporting lead service line replacement efforts,” said Anthony Ross, former EPA Flint Emergency Coordinator and Director of EPHI.“Our mission is to empower all communities-especially those historically burdened by lead exposure-with the tools they need to plan equitable and cost-effective water infrastructure upgrades.”

Advancing Sustainable Development and Equity

Formally recognized by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) during World Environment Day 2025, the LSLRCC advances eight key SDGs, including the following four:

SDG 3: Good Health and Well-Being

SDG 6: Clean Water and Sanitation

SDG 10: Reduced Inequalities

SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities

By enabling accurate, transparent cost estimates for lead service line replacements, the tool supports community-led infrastructure decisions that promote equity and public health protections.

Supporting Federal Regulation and Funding Access

The LSLRCC helps communities comply with EPA's Lead and Copper Rule Improvements (LCRI) , enhances competitiveness for State Revolving Fund (SRF) financing under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), aligns with HUD's Healthy Homes initiatives, and supports USDA's efforts to modernize rural water infrastructure.

Free and Ready to Use

Available in multiple languages, the tool is freely accessible online. EPHI encourages public agencies, Tribal governments, utilities, and funders to integrate the LSLRCC into their planning and grant applications to accelerate lead service line replacements nationwide.

About EPHI:

Environmental & Public Health International provides hands-on drinking water training grounded in the knowledge gained from the Flint Water Crisis and shaped by Flint's ongoing recovery journey . Our mission is to empower public water systems and regulators with the tools and knowledge needed to safeguard public health and prevent future drinking water disasters. Through this work, we support communities in advancing the goals of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), strengthening State Revolving Fund (SRF) applications through data-driven strategies, accelerating implementation of the Lead and Copper Rule Improvements (LCRI), and furthering progress toward the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). For more information on our terms , privacy policy , training evaluation surveys , and registration details, please contact us .

