403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Omani sailors arrive in Ras Al Hadd for summer training camp ahead of important race campaigns
(MENAFN- Oman Sail ) 15 July 2025, Muscat – Sailors from Oman’s national teams will spend the summer undergoing technical and tactical training in Ras Al Hadd under the guidance of specialist coaches. Starting from 29 June and running through until 22 August, the Optimist, ILCA 4, 29er, ILCA 6 and ILCA 7 teams will work on their skills, improve their fitness and conditioning and train on and off the water in preparation for upcoming competitions, including the Oman National Sailing Championships and Mussanah Race Week.
In total, 32 sailors will join the camp across six training blocks spanning eight weeks. The camp will be led by Oman Sail’s Head Coach Performance, Hashim Al Rashdi, and Instructor Marwa Al Khaifi, the Female team leader.
The 13-strong Optimist team will be accompanied by Coach Sultan Al Zadjali and Development Coach Hassan Al Rahbi, 15 sailors representing the ILCA 4, ILCA 6 and 7 teams will be led by Coach Ahmed Al Wahaibi, four sailors from the 29er team will be coached by Ahmed Al Hasani.
Abdulaziz Al Shidi, Oman Sail’s Acting Director of Sailing, said, “Ras Al Hadd is the ideal venue for our sailors to learn from each other in a supportive environment where sailing is the top priority for us all. The group has made significant progress in the past year and we’re looking to build on that by incorporating new challenges, new opportunities and different conditions to support the growth of all of our teams.”
Hashim Al Rashdi, Oman Sail’s Head Coach Performance, added, “There are several important competitions on the horizon and we need to ensure we’re prepared as best we can be. That means being in peak physical and mental condition, gaining experience of the most likely scenarios they will face on the water and ensure all of our teams have the solutions to potential challenges at their disposal. Ras Al Hadd has proved to be an excellent venue in the past and we are all looking forward to another chance to sail in these waters.”
The Oman National Sailing Championships gets underway from 18-22 August. This will be followed by the 14th edition of Mussanah Race Week from 15-21 October 2025 where Optimist, ILCA 4, ILCA 6, ILCA 7, and the para inclusive RS Venture Connect class sailors from around the world head to Oman for one of the most popular events in the national sailing calendar.
In total, 32 sailors will join the camp across six training blocks spanning eight weeks. The camp will be led by Oman Sail’s Head Coach Performance, Hashim Al Rashdi, and Instructor Marwa Al Khaifi, the Female team leader.
The 13-strong Optimist team will be accompanied by Coach Sultan Al Zadjali and Development Coach Hassan Al Rahbi, 15 sailors representing the ILCA 4, ILCA 6 and 7 teams will be led by Coach Ahmed Al Wahaibi, four sailors from the 29er team will be coached by Ahmed Al Hasani.
Abdulaziz Al Shidi, Oman Sail’s Acting Director of Sailing, said, “Ras Al Hadd is the ideal venue for our sailors to learn from each other in a supportive environment where sailing is the top priority for us all. The group has made significant progress in the past year and we’re looking to build on that by incorporating new challenges, new opportunities and different conditions to support the growth of all of our teams.”
Hashim Al Rashdi, Oman Sail’s Head Coach Performance, added, “There are several important competitions on the horizon and we need to ensure we’re prepared as best we can be. That means being in peak physical and mental condition, gaining experience of the most likely scenarios they will face on the water and ensure all of our teams have the solutions to potential challenges at their disposal. Ras Al Hadd has proved to be an excellent venue in the past and we are all looking forward to another chance to sail in these waters.”
The Oman National Sailing Championships gets underway from 18-22 August. This will be followed by the 14th edition of Mussanah Race Week from 15-21 October 2025 where Optimist, ILCA 4, ILCA 6, ILCA 7, and the para inclusive RS Venture Connect class sailors from around the world head to Oman for one of the most popular events in the national sailing calendar.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Shheikh.Io Launches SHHEIKH Token Presale For Blockchain-Backed Real‐World Asset Investments
- PEPESCAPE Launches Crypto Presale, Combining Memecoin Culture With Decentralized Finance Ecosystem
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment