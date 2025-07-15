Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkey-Qatar joint agreement of humanitarian cooperation gets passed


2025-07-15 08:41:44
(MENAFN) A joint agreement between Türkiye and Qatar focused on strengthening global humanitarian collaboration officially took effect on Monday after being ratified by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and published in Türkiye’s Official Gazette.

The pact, titled the “Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Humanitarian Assistance between the Government of the Republic of Türkiye and the Government of the State of Qatar,” was originally signed in Ankara on November 14, 2024. Its formal implementation began with its recent publication.

The agreement sets out a broad framework for the two nations to coordinate humanitarian relief efforts in other countries. It includes provisions for delivering both financial and technical aid, deploying relief personnel, building and managing field hospitals, and backing recovery efforts. Additionally, the deal includes plans for jointly restoring essential infrastructure through cooperative programs and initiatives.

