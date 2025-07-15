403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Turkey-Qatar joint agreement of humanitarian cooperation gets passed
(MENAFN) A joint agreement between Türkiye and Qatar focused on strengthening global humanitarian collaboration officially took effect on Monday after being ratified by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and published in Türkiye’s Official Gazette.
The pact, titled the “Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Humanitarian Assistance between the Government of the Republic of Türkiye and the Government of the State of Qatar,” was originally signed in Ankara on November 14, 2024. Its formal implementation began with its recent publication.
The agreement sets out a broad framework for the two nations to coordinate humanitarian relief efforts in other countries. It includes provisions for delivering both financial and technical aid, deploying relief personnel, building and managing field hospitals, and backing recovery efforts. Additionally, the deal includes plans for jointly restoring essential infrastructure through cooperative programs and initiatives.
The pact, titled the “Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Humanitarian Assistance between the Government of the Republic of Türkiye and the Government of the State of Qatar,” was originally signed in Ankara on November 14, 2024. Its formal implementation began with its recent publication.
The agreement sets out a broad framework for the two nations to coordinate humanitarian relief efforts in other countries. It includes provisions for delivering both financial and technical aid, deploying relief personnel, building and managing field hospitals, and backing recovery efforts. Additionally, the deal includes plans for jointly restoring essential infrastructure through cooperative programs and initiatives.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Shheikh.Io Launches SHHEIKH Token Presale For Blockchain-Backed Real‐World Asset Investments
- PEPESCAPE Launches Crypto Presale, Combining Memecoin Culture With Decentralized Finance Ecosystem
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment