Azerbaijan Plans Major Resettlement In Aghdam District By End 2026 - Official
Speaking to journalists, Huseynov noted that restoration and construction works in Aghdam city are progressing rapidly.
"By the end of the year, 1,268 families are expected to be resettled in Aghdam. Construction of the fifth residential complex will begin this month, while construction of the third complex is scheduled to start in September and October," he stated.
According to him, the plan is to resettle 20,000 people in Aghdam by the end of 2026.
"In Fuzuli, construction of a new residential complex will begin by year's end. In the Khojavend district, restoration work is also ongoing. Communication infrastructure is currently being installed in the villages of Hadrut and Tugh. Additionally, 1,552 houses in other Khojavend villages are expected to be renovated and handed over to residents," Huseynov added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Shheikh.Io Launches SHHEIKH Token Presale For Blockchain-Backed Real‐World Asset Investments
- PEPESCAPE Launches Crypto Presale, Combining Memecoin Culture With Decentralized Finance Ecosystem
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment