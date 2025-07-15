Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan Plans Major Resettlement In Aghdam District By End 2026 - Official

Azerbaijan Plans Major Resettlement In Aghdam District By End 2026 - Official


2025-07-15 08:06:23
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15.​ Population resettlement will be carried out in the villages of Bashgarvend and Eyvazkhanbeyli in the Aghdam district by the end of 2026, said Emin Huseynov, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the districts of Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend, Trend 's Karabakh bureau reports.

Speaking to journalists, Huseynov noted that restoration and construction works in Aghdam city are progressing rapidly.

"By the end of the year, 1,268 families are expected to be resettled in Aghdam. Construction of the fifth residential complex will begin this month, while construction of the third complex is scheduled to start in September and October," he stated.

According to him, the plan is to resettle 20,000 people in Aghdam by the end of 2026.

"In Fuzuli, construction of a new residential complex will begin by year's end. In the Khojavend district, restoration work is also ongoing. Communication infrastructure is currently being installed in the villages of Hadrut and Tugh. Additionally, 1,552 houses in other Khojavend villages are expected to be renovated and handed over to residents," Huseynov added.

MENAFN15072025000187011040ID1109802839

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search