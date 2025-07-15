Azerbaijan Plans Major Resettlement In Aghdam District By End 2026 - Official

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Population resettlement will be carried out in the villages of Bashgarvend and Eyvazkhanbeyli in the Aghdam district by the end of 2026, said Emin Huseynov, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the districts of Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend, Trend 's Karabakh bureau reports.

Speaking to journalists, Huseynov noted that restoration and construction works in Aghdam city are progressing rapidly.

"By the end of the year, 1,268 families are expected to be resettled in Aghdam. Construction of the fifth residential complex will begin this month, while construction of the third complex is scheduled to start in September and October," he stated.

According to him, the plan is to resettle 20,000 people in Aghdam by the end of 2026.

"In Fuzuli, construction of a new residential complex will begin by year's end. In the Khojavend district, restoration work is also ongoing. Communication infrastructure is currently being installed in the villages of Hadrut and Tugh. Additionally, 1,552 houses in other Khojavend villages are expected to be renovated and handed over to residents," Huseynov added.