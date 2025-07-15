Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Cybersecurity Market Analysis Report 2025-2030 Prominent Players Like Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks, And Zscaler, Are Advancing Their Offerings With Zero Trust, SASE, And CSPM Technologies


2025-07-15 08:01:12
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growth is driven by the increasing proliferation of IoT devices across industries like healthcare, manufacturing, and smart cities, which heightens vulnerabilities and demands advanced cybersecurity solutions. The cloud deployment mode is set to grow most rapidly, as organizations embrace cloud-native security due to rising remote work, SaaS adoption, and DevOps practices. The US is poised to hold the largest market share in North America, owing to its digital infrastructure and intensified cyber threats. Key players like Microsoft and Zscaler are innovating in cloud security offerings to meet escalating demands. This report provides an exhaustive analysis of the cybersecurity market, encompassing competitive assessments, emerging technologies, and strategic insights beneficial for stakeholders.

Dublin, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cybersecurity Market by Solution Type (IAM, Firewall & VPN, Log Management & SIEM, Antivirus/Antimalware), Service (Professional (Risk & Threat Assessment, Training & Education), Managed), Security Type (Cloud, Application) - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cybersecurity market is set to experience significant growth, with valuations expected to rise from USD 227.59 billion in 2025 to USD 351.92 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.1%. This surge is driven by the increasing integration of IoT devices across industries, expanding the attack surface and necessitating sophisticated cybersecurity solutions.


As devices permeate sectors like healthcare, manufacturing, and smart cities, there's a growing reliance on intelligent threat detection, real-time monitoring, and automated response capabilities. Concurrently, escalating government regulations and compliance standards, such as GDPR and HIPAA, compel businesses to implement robust security frameworks, boosting demand for advanced cybersecurity technologies.
Cloud Deployment: A Key Driver of Growth

The cloud segment is poised for remarkable growth, bolstered by the widespread migration to cloud-native and hybrid environments. Organizations prioritize secure, scalable solutions to protect multi-cloud infrastructures. The trend towards remote work, SaaS, and DevOps further underscores the necessity for cloud-based security protocols. Prominent cybersecurity firms, including Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks, and Zscaler, are advancing their offerings with Zero Trust, SASE, and CSPM technologies to counter emerging threats.
US Leads North American Cybersecurity Market

Within North America, the US maintains its position as a market leader, driven by sophisticated digital infrastructures and a high incidence of cyberattacks. Key initiatives, such as the National Cybersecurity Strategy and CISA's resilience programs, enhance the country's defense mechanisms. Sectors like healthcare, finance, and energy are heavily investing in advanced security solutions such as XDR and AI-driven analytics. US-based companies like CrowdStrike, Fortinet, and IBM Security are at the forefront, fostering innovation and strategic partnerships.
Industry Breakdown and Key Players

Insights from industry experts reveal a diverse composition across company types and designations. The market participants include Tier 1 (35%), Tier 2 (45%), and Tier 3 (20%) companies, spanning regions like North America (35%), Europe (20%), and Asia Pacific (20%). Major vendors include IBM, Cisco, Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks, Check Point, and many more leading firms.
Comprehensive Market Analysis and Insights

The report segments the cybersecurity market by offering, deployment mode, organization size, and verticals such as BFSI, healthcare, and government sectors. It provides an exhaustive competitive analysis, highlighting company profiles, recent developments, and strategic approaches. The study delivers critical insights into market dynamics, drivers, challenges, and opportunities, aiding stakeholders in formulating effective business strategies.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 603
Forecast Period 2025 - 2030
Estimated Market Value in 2025 227.59 Billion
Forecasted Market Value by 2030 351.92 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.1%
Regions Covered Global


Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increased Target-Based Cyberattacks Drawing Operational Disruptions
  • Rise in Need for Protecting Business Assets from Growing Threats
  • Cybersecurity Mesh Architecture (CSMA) Facilitating Security Infrastructure
  • Rise in IoT Trends and Need for Automated Cybersecurity
  • Demand for Ensuring Compliance with Government Regulations and Requirements

Restraints

  • Lack of Skilled Professionals
  • High Implementation and Maintenance Costs

Opportunities

  • Adoption of Cloud-Based Cybersecurity Solutions Among SMEs
  • Growth in Adoption of Digital Applications Leading to Increased Cyber Risks
  • Implementation of AI Revolutionizing Incident Response

Challenges

  • Challenges in Deploying and Implementing Cybersecurity Design Solutions
  • Diverse Nature of Sophisticated Threats
  • Complexity in Vendor Overload and Diversity of Technologies
  • Rising Complexities of Advanced Threats

Case Study Analysis

  • IBM Helped Sutherland Global Services Minimize Potential Damages and Reduce False Positives
  • F5's Silverline Web Application Firewall Helped Asian Paints Enhance Customer Experience and Drive Scalability
  • Zscaler Helped NIBCO Block Cyber Threats Automatically and Improve User Experience
  • Algosec Helped NCR Corporation Achieve Zero Trust Security
  • Sophos Helped MaineGeneral Health Enhance Endpoint Security and Network Protection
  • Proficio Helped IPH Enhance Cybersecurity Capabilities

Company Profiles

  • IBM
  • Cisco
  • Microsoft
  • Palo Alto Networks
  • Fortinet
  • Check Point
  • Trellix
  • Trend Micro
  • Rapid7
  • Google
  • Netscout
  • Cy4Gate
  • Cloudflare
  • Gen
  • Proofpoint
  • Opentext
  • Accenture
  • Cyberark
  • Sentinelone
  • F5
  • Zscaler
  • Crowdstrike
  • Broadcom
  • Dell Technologies
  • Netskope
  • Okta
  • Akamai
  • HPE
  • Atos
  • AWS
  • Oracle
  • Commvault
  • Zebra Technologies
  • F-Secure
  • Imperva
  • Teledyne FLIR
  • Allegion
  • Arista
  • Databricks
  • Snowflake
  • Qualys
  • Forcepoint
  • McAfee
  • Sophos
  • Nozomi Networks
  • Illumio
  • Seclore
  • Varonis
  • Tenable
  • Yubico
  • Fastly
  • Trustwave

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

  • Global Cybersecurity Market
