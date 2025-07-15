Cybersecurity Market Analysis Report 2025-2030 Prominent Players Like Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks, And Zscaler, Are Advancing Their Offerings With Zero Trust, SASE, And CSPM Technologies
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|603
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value in 2025
|227.59 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value by 2030
|351.92 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increased Target-Based Cyberattacks Drawing Operational Disruptions Rise in Need for Protecting Business Assets from Growing Threats Cybersecurity Mesh Architecture (CSMA) Facilitating Security Infrastructure Rise in IoT Trends and Need for Automated Cybersecurity Demand for Ensuring Compliance with Government Regulations and Requirements
Restraints
- Lack of Skilled Professionals High Implementation and Maintenance Costs
Opportunities
- Adoption of Cloud-Based Cybersecurity Solutions Among SMEs Growth in Adoption of Digital Applications Leading to Increased Cyber Risks Implementation of AI Revolutionizing Incident Response
Challenges
- Challenges in Deploying and Implementing Cybersecurity Design Solutions Diverse Nature of Sophisticated Threats Complexity in Vendor Overload and Diversity of Technologies Rising Complexities of Advanced Threats
Case Study Analysis
- IBM Helped Sutherland Global Services Minimize Potential Damages and Reduce False Positives F5's Silverline Web Application Firewall Helped Asian Paints Enhance Customer Experience and Drive Scalability Zscaler Helped NIBCO Block Cyber Threats Automatically and Improve User Experience Algosec Helped NCR Corporation Achieve Zero Trust Security Sophos Helped MaineGeneral Health Enhance Endpoint Security and Network Protection Proficio Helped IPH Enhance Cybersecurity Capabilities
Company Profiles
- IBM Cisco Microsoft Palo Alto Networks Fortinet Check Point Trellix Trend Micro Rapid7 Google Netscout Cy4Gate Cloudflare Gen Proofpoint Opentext Accenture Cyberark Sentinelone F5 Zscaler Crowdstrike Broadcom Dell Technologies Netskope Okta Akamai HPE Atos AWS Oracle Commvault Zebra Technologies F-Secure Imperva Teledyne FLIR Allegion Arista Databricks Snowflake Qualys Forcepoint McAfee Sophos Nozomi Networks Illumio Seclore Varonis Tenable Yubico Fastly Trustwave
