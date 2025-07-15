403
Merz supports Trump new plan of military aid to Ukraine
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed support for US President Donald Trump's new plan to provide Ukraine with American-made weapons, with European nations financing the effort, according to reports.
"President Trump has taken an important initiative today: The US will provide Ukraine with weapons on a large scale if the European partners finance this," Merz stated late Monday.
He noted that he had discussed this proposal with Trump several times over the past few days and stressed that Germany would assume a "decisive role" in implementing the plan.
“We (Europeans) are doing this in our own interest. This will help Ukraine defend itself against Russia's bombing terror. Only in this way will the pressure on Moscow increase to finally negotiate peace,” Merz said.
He added, “After all, we are showing that we, as security partners, are pulling together. Now we will quickly clarify the details. We are in contact with our partners to this end.”
Earlier on Monday, during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the White House, Trump voiced dissatisfaction with the lack of progress in reaching a peace agreement in Ukraine.
He issued a warning to Russia, threatening to impose 100% secondary tariffs if no peace deal is reached within 50 days. Trump also revealed a new arrangement: the US will handle the manufacturing and delivery of arms to Ukraine through NATO, while European allies are expected to cover the costs in full.
