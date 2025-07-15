Oracle Simphony point of sale and Payments technology to help streamline food and beverage experiences at Craven Cottage and the new Fulham Pier destination

AUSTIN, Texas, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fulham Football Club (FFC) has recruited Oracle Cloud as its official point of sale (POS) and payments provider. In time for the upcoming season, the club will outfit Craven Cottage stadium and restaurants at its new riverside London entertainment destination, Fulham Pier with Oracle Simphony Cloud POS and Payments Cloud Service . In addition to delivering a better payment experience to visitors, the modern tech stack will provide the club and Fulham Pier with real-time data-driven insights to plan more efficiently and cater to the unique needs of its year-round visitors, be they football fans, casual diners, or gig and event-goers.

This strategic move highlights the club's commitment to innovation, future-proofing its operations, and enhancing its reputation as a leader in sports, entertainment and hospitality.

"The implementation of Oracle's cloud technology is the next step in transforming our properties into a premier London lifestyle destination," said Darren Preston, chief operating officer, Fulham Football Club. "From unparalleled match day experiences, to laid-back, stylish places to gather, we are excited to provide our fans and guests with a seamless, modern ordering and payments experience that reduces queues and enables visitors to spend more time immersing themselves in the exciting atmosphere and activities throughout our venue."

Kicking off a new era in hospitality

The Oracle Restaurant solutions will deliver flexible configurations and contactless payments to meet the needs of each venue, from grab-and-go stadium concessions to handheld devices that enable servers at the pier's upscale restaurants to deliver amazing table-side service. Fulham FC will also use Oracle Workstation 8 and Kitchen Display Systems to help control costs, limit waste, and fulfill orders from all channels efficiently. In tandem, Simphony's built-in analytics will enable the club to better understand dining patterns, fan favorites, and inventory trends. It will enable the club to adjust as needed to reduce waste, cost, and consider elements such as real-time promotions that can move product while delighting guests.

"Fulham Football Club is leading the way in sports and entertainment, creating a world-class, year-round destination experience with Oracle's modern ordering and payments solutions," said Alex Alt, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Consumer Industries. "By leveraging data insights across their venues, Fulham can continually adapt to the changing needs of their guests, delivering memorable outings that keep fans, local residents, and visitors coming back time and time again."

To see these solutions in action join us at the Oracle Restaurant Summit October 6-8, 2025 at Fulham Pier in London.

About Fulham Football Club:

Fulham Football Club was formed in 1879 as a local boys' church side, Fulham St Andrew's. The oldest of London's first-class clubs, Fulham FC has a long and colourful history, spanning over 140 years, and is rightly positioned as London's Original Football Club with its home, Craven Cottage, having hosted matches since 1896.

Promotion to the Premier League was first achieved in 2001 and the team remained in England's top division until 2013. The Club reached the final of the inaugural Europa League in 2010, losing to Atletico Madrid 2-1 in extra-time. Recent successes have included promotion to the Premier League by winning the Championship Play-Off Finals in 2018 & 2020. The Club also achieved promotion to the Premier League in 2022 by winning the Championship.

Fulham FC Chairman Shahid Khan, owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars of the National Football League, purchased the Club in 2013. The Chairman's vision for the New Riverside Stand has secured the Club's future at Craven Cottage and increased the capacity to over 28,000 with the stand offering a range of exceptional hospitality. Furthermore, the development of Fulham Pier has provided a world-class destination on the banks of the River Thames to be enjoyed all year round.

Men's First Team:

Marco Silva was appointed Head Coach in July 2021 ahead of the 2021/22 EFL Championship campaign and led the team to promotion to the Premier League in 2022. The Club completed the 2024/25 Premier League season in 11th position to secure a fourth successive stay in the top-flight. Fulham FC Men's First Team kick-off their 2025/26 campaign away at Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday 16 August.

Women's First Team:

Fulham FC Women's Team completed the 2025/26 campaign in the London and South-East Women's Regional League as Champions amassing a league-record 62 points and completing the league season unbeaten. Head Coach, Steve Jaye, will be preparing his side for Tier 4 Women's National League in 2025/26.

About Oracle Restaurants

Oracle Restaurants helps ambitious food and beverage providers transact in new ways, place their guests at the center of every business decision, and deliver exceptional dining experiences. Powered by Oracle Simphony Cloud, an open and extensible digital transaction platform for unified restaurant commerce, our solutions enable operators to inform and automate operations, streamline payments, and personalize both staff and guest interactions. From quick-service to fine dining, restaurants around the world trust Oracle to drive efficiency, scale seamlessly, and innovate for the future. Learn more at Oracle Restaurants .

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL ), please visit us at .

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company--ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

