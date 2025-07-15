Green Industry Pros Magazine Recognizes 2025 Editor's Choice Award Winners
"Compact, precision, electric and autonomous -- these were common ways to describe this year's winners of Green Industry Pros' Editor's Choice award. This year's winning products are designed or enhanced to help landscape professionals balance the daily demands of their business, save on time, money and labor and work smarter, not harder," says Marina Mayer, Content Director, IRONMARKETS (owner of Green Industry Pros).
Green Industry Pros, produced by IRONMARKETS, congratulates the following companies and products identified as 2025 Editor's Choice Award winners. Additional information on the winning products can be found online at GreenIndustryPros .
Winners include, in alphabetical order (company name, product):
Belgard, Diamond Pro Air
Bobcat Company, MT120 Mini Track Loader
CASE Construction Equipment, SL27 TR telescopic reach small articulated loader
DICA USA, LevelRight Outrigger Pad
EarthaPro, EarthaPro
ECHO Incorporated, DHS-3006 56V Handheld Pruning Saw
EGO Commercial, PGXTM Commercial Charging Power Bank Kit
Exmark Turf Tracer with XiQ Technology
Ferris, VentureTM X Sprayer/Spreader
Gravely Pro-Stance® Ultra
Greenworks, 60V 3000 PSI Hybrid Pressure Washer
Ignite Attachments, Angle Broom
John Deere, Autonomous Battery Electric Commercial Mower
Kress Commercial, KC320.9 Top-Handle Chainsaw
Kubota Tractor Corporation, U17-5 zero-tail swing compact excavator
Linxup, Linxup Tool Tracking
Milwaukee Tool M18 FUELTM 20" Dual Battery Chainsaw
Oregon Tool, TerraMax Trimmer Line
Scag Power Equipment, Jackal Stand-On Mini Skid Steer
Stellar, 2025 Model Year Hybrid Power Source (HPS)
STIHL, BRA 600
Sunseeker Robotics, Elite X5
Takeuchi-US, TCR50-2 Compact Crawler Dumper
Toro, 30 in. TurfMaster® HDX with Casters
Vanair®, a Lincoln Electric Company, EPEQ® Mobile Support Box
Vectorworks, Landmark 2025
WorkWave, RealGreen's Customer Notifications
About Green Industry Pros magazine
Green Industry Pros provides the latest insights on products, trends, technologies, and business strategies that impact landscape contractors and maintenance facility professionals. The digital resource provider covers everything from lawn maintenance, installation, and lawn care to irrigation and power equipment.
About IRONMARKETS
IRONMARKETS, formerly known as AC Business Media, is a leading business-to-business media and buyer engagement platform with a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain markets. IRONMARKETS delivers relevant, cutting-edge content to its audiences through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, conferences, videos, magazines, webinars, and newsletters. It also provides advertisers the analytics, data, and ability to reach their target audience. Learn more at
CONTACT
Jonathan Kozlowski
Editor-in-Chief: Concrete Contractor, Rental & GreenIndustryPros
[email protected]
SOURCE Green Industry Pros
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Shheikh.Io Launches SHHEIKH Token Presale For Blockchain-Backed Real‐World Asset Investments
- PEPESCAPE Launches Crypto Presale, Combining Memecoin Culture With Decentralized Finance Ecosystem
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment