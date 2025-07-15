Green Industry Pros Magazine Recognizes 2025 Editor's Choice Award Winners

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Winners were chosen by Green Industry Pros' editorial team based on several different factors, including innovation and dependability, as well as submitted nominations and audience engagement (most clicks, page views, inquiries) on GreenIndustryPros . These impressive new products earned their place on the list by attracting the attention of our team of editors, readers, end users, and landscape industry professionals.

"Compact, precision, electric and autonomous -- these were common ways to describe this year's winners of Green Industry Pros' Editor's Choice award. This year's winning products are designed or enhanced to help landscape professionals balance the daily demands of their business, save on time, money and labor and work smarter, not harder," says Marina Mayer, Content Director, IRONMARKETS (owner of Green Industry Pros).

Green Industry Pros, produced by IRONMARKETS, congratulates the following companies and products identified as 2025 Editor's Choice Award winners. Additional information on the winning products can be found online at GreenIndustryPros .

Winners include, in alphabetical order (company name, product):

Belgard, Diamond Pro Air

Bobcat Company, MT120 Mini Track Loader

CASE Construction Equipment, SL27 TR telescopic reach small articulated loader

DICA USA, LevelRight Outrigger Pad

EarthaPro, EarthaPro

ECHO Incorporated, DHS-3006 56V Handheld Pruning Saw

EGO Commercial, PGXTM Commercial Charging Power Bank Kit

Exmark Turf Tracer with XiQ Technology

Ferris, VentureTM X Sprayer/Spreader

Gravely Pro-Stance® Ultra

Greenworks, 60V 3000 PSI Hybrid Pressure Washer

Ignite Attachments, Angle Broom

John Deere, Autonomous Battery Electric Commercial Mower

Kress Commercial, KC320.9 Top-Handle Chainsaw

Kubota Tractor Corporation, U17-5 zero-tail swing compact excavator

Linxup, Linxup Tool Tracking

Milwaukee Tool M18 FUELTM 20" Dual Battery Chainsaw

Oregon Tool, TerraMax Trimmer Line

Scag Power Equipment, Jackal Stand-On Mini Skid Steer

Stellar, 2025 Model Year Hybrid Power Source (HPS)

STIHL, BRA 600

Sunseeker Robotics, Elite X5

Takeuchi-US, TCR50-2 Compact Crawler Dumper

Toro, 30 in. TurfMaster® HDX with Casters

Vanair®, a Lincoln Electric Company, EPEQ® Mobile Support Box

Vectorworks, Landmark 2025

WorkWave, RealGreen's Customer Notifications

About Green Industry Pros magazine

Green Industry Pros provides the latest insights on products, trends, technologies, and business strategies that impact landscape contractors and maintenance facility professionals. The digital resource provider covers everything from lawn maintenance, installation, and lawn care to irrigation and power equipment.

About IRONMARKETS

IRONMARKETS, formerly known as AC Business Media, is a leading business-to-business media and buyer engagement platform with a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain markets. IRONMARKETS delivers relevant, cutting-edge content to its audiences through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, conferences, videos, magazines, webinars, and newsletters. It also provides advertisers the analytics, data, and ability to reach their target audience. Learn more at

CONTACT

Jonathan Kozlowski

Editor-in-Chief: Concrete Contractor, Rental & GreenIndustryPros

[email protected]

SOURCE Green Industry Pros