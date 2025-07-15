Merakris Therapeutics Selected As Finalist For 2025 Advanced Would Care Summit Innovation Showcase

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MTX-001, an investigational new drug, aims to become the first subcutaneous biologic drug therapy for chronic non-healing venous leg ulcers

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merakris Therapeutics announces its amniotic fluid-derived regenerative biologic, MTX-001, an investigational new drug, is a finalist for the Innovation Showcase: Early-Stage Disruptors in Wound Care at the 2025 Advanced Wound Care (AWC) Summit in Boston. Only six companies were chosen by the AWC selection committee to present at the event on July 17, 2025 at 8:30am ET.

At the Innovation Showcase, Chris Broderick, Merakris Therapeutics CEO, will present an overview of MTX-001, including promising key findings from the ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the therapy in patients with non-healing venous leg ulcers (VLUs) also referred to as venous stasis ulcers (VSUs).

“Non-healing VLUs affect millions of people and a substantial number of patients fail to heal with today's standard therapies,” said Broderick.“MTX-001 represents a new class of regenerative biologics delivered via subcutaneous injection. This innovation is proving to promote healing in chronic venous wounds and improve patient outcomes.”

Also at the 2025 Advanced Wound Care Summit, Sean O'Connell, PhD, Head of Medical Affairs at Merakris Therapeutics, will present“Injectable Drugs as the Next Big Step for Advanced Wound Care” on July 16th at 3:15pm. His talk will review the MTX-001 clinical program, interim Phase 2 results, and outline upcoming plans for a Phase 3 clinical trial. He will also highlight the unmet needs in the chronic wound market and the emerging role of injectable biologics in outpatient care.

About Merakris Therapeutics

Merakris Therapeutics is a leading innovator in regenerative medicine focused on developing and commercializing biologically derived products for wound healing and other complex conditions. Leveraging advanced biologic manufacturing capabilities and a robust research pipeline, Merakris is committed to improving patient outcomes and advancing the science of regenerative therapies.

