Safari Selects Fourth 'Win 25 Toyota Raize Cars' Draw Winners

2025-07-13 11:01:43
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Safari Hypermarket conducted the fourth lucky draw of its grand promotion“Win 25 Toyota Raize Cars.”
The draw was held Sunday at Safari Hypermarket in the Industrial Area, in the presence of representatives from the Ministry of Commerce, Qatar, and the Safari management team.
The winners selected in the draw are Farhana Hamza Abdulsamad (Coupon No: STR400582396), Anvar (Coupon No: STR401107525), AK Das (Coupon No: STR400064473), and Regi (Coupon No: STR401096031).
The winners were chosen through raffle coupons received on a purchase of QR50 from any Safari outlet, as part of the ongoing“Win 25 Toyota Raize Cars” mega promotion, which runs until September 30.
A total of 25 cars will be given away - four winners each will be selected in the first five draws, and five winners in the final draw.
The fifth lucky draw of this campaign will take place on August 21 at Safari Hypermarket, Birkat
Al Awamer.

