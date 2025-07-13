Railways To Install CCTV Cameras In Train Coaches To Enhance Passenger Safety
The move is aimed at improving passenger safety, while also ensuring that luggage theft in trains in curbed.
Miscreants and organized gangs take advantage of gullible passengers. With cameras, such incidents can be significantly reduced, the ministry of railways said in a statement.Also Read: Railways to join effort to build artificial ponds under Mission Amrit Sarovar
To preserve the privacy of passengers, CCTV cameras will be installed in the common movement area near the doors.
Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and junior railway minister Ravneet Singh Bittu reviewed the progress of CCTV cameras' installation in locomotives and coaches. The meeting held on 12 July was attended by senior officials of the Railway Board.360-degree comprehensive coverage
The railway officials informed that successful trials have been done in the locomotive engines and coaches of the Northern Railway. Vaishnaw gave the go-ahead to install CCTV cameras in all 74,000 coaches and 15,000 locos. Each railway coach will be covered with 4 dome-type CCTV cameras - 2 in each entrance way and each locomotive will have 6 CCTV cameras.Also Read: Sitharaman calls Brics key to reforming order amid institutional crisi
This will include one camera each at the front, rear and on both sides of the locomotive. Each cab (front and rear) of a loco will be fitted with one dome CCTV camera and two desk-mounted microphones.Modern surveillance for modern problems
The officials said that the CCTV cameras will have the latest specifications and will be STQC (Standardization Testing and Quality Certification) certified. Vaishnaw emphasised on deploying the best-in-class equipment. He urged the railway officials to ensure that high-quality footage should be available even for trains running at 100 kmph-plus speeds and also under low lighting conditions.Also Read: India to set up its first insurance group amid western sanction
He encouraged the officials to explore the use of artificial intelligence on the data captured by CCTV cameras, in collaboration with the IndiaAI mission.Data privacy at the core
The purpose of fitting cameras in the common movement areas of coaches is to improve safety and security of passengers. While preserving privacy, these cameras will help in identifying miscreants. The modernization efforts of Indian Railways are a reflection of its commitment towards a safe, secure, and passenger-friendly travel experience, the ministry statement added.
