ING Bank Forecasts Moderate Economic Growth For Azerbaijan Through 2027

Dutch financial group ING Bank has released its latest forecast for Azerbaijan's economic growth over the next few year, Azernews reports. According to the report, the country's GDP is expected to grow by...

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%