Two Residents Dead After Drone Explosion In Kozacha Lopan

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Head of the Derhachi Town Military Administration Viacheslav Zadorenko reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“Today between 9:00 and 9:30, as a result of the detonation of a Russian drone in Kozacha Lopan, two local residents were killed and two others were injured,” the statement reads.

According to preliminary information from Zadorenko, the men had“trophied” an enemy FPV drone, brought it to a house, and tried to dismantle its warhead, which then detonated.

“Two men, aged 51 and 41, died on the spot, while two others, aged 49 and 36, suffered multiple shrapnel wounds and burns,” Zadorenko noted.

He added that efforts are underway to evacuate the wounded.

“Due to the critical security situation linked to enemy activity in the skies over the settlement, all possible evacuation options are being considered to provide the injured with qualified medical care. Additional details about the incident are being clarified,” the community head said.

As reported, on September 3, the enemy used an FPV drone against a resident of Kozacha Lopan, killing a 50-year-old man on the spot.

Illustrative photo: Ministry of Health