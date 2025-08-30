Three Militants Killed In Kohat Police Operation After Attack In Lachi

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Police killed three militants in a successful operation in Lachi tehsil of Kohat district following a cowardly attack on a police patrol , Regional Police Officer (RPO) Abbas Majid Marwat said on Saturday.

According to officials, the terrorists launched an attack in the Darmalak area under the jurisdiction of Lachi Police Station, resulting in the martyrdom of Probationer Assistant Sub-Inspector (PASI) Ashfaq and injuries to two constables.

As soon as the incident was reported, RPO Abbas Majid Marwat and District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Zahidullah rushed to the spot along with a heavy contingent of police and personally supervised the operation. The area was immediately cordoned off, and police launched a counter-operation in the rugged mountains and forested terrain.

During the operation, police successfully neutralized three militants and recovered their bodies. The identification process of the slain militants is underway, while the search for other injured militants continues.

Speaking on the occasion, RPO Abbas Majid Marwat praised the bravery of the police force, stating,“Our courageous officers confronted the terrorists and brought them to justice. The sacrifices of our martyrs will never go in vain, and our fight against terrorism will continue until it is completely eradicated.”