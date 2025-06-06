Youtube Down: App Outage Hits Major US Cities, Users Report Blank Screens And Streaming Issues
The outage affected both the website and mobile app, with users reporting blank screens and failures to stream videos.YouTube outage affects thousands across major US cities
According to data from Downdetector, a site that tracks online service issues, the worst-hit areas include major cities such as New York City, Washington DC, Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.
Users in these locations said they were unable to access video content, and in many cases, were met with empty screens when trying to use the platform.
Of the reports submitted, 79% related to problems with the website, 18% cited video streaming issues, and 3% were about the mobile app.
As of now, YouTube has not released an official statement or provided details about the cause of the outage.How people are reacting to the outage
Many users took to social media to express their frustration, with some saying they rely on the platform for work, education, or daily entertainment.
Sharing the screenshot of their YouTube, a person wrote, Anybody else's youtube broken??" Meanwhile, another person commented,“Is YouTube down for anyone? Nothing is loading.”
This is one of the more widespread outages YouTube has experienced in recent months, and it comes during peak usage hours in several US time zones.
While service appears to be returning gradually for some users, others continue to report problems accessing videos. Users are hoping for a quick response and clear communication from YouTube.
No official statement has been released by YouTube.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
CommentsNo comment