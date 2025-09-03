Jumbo Partners with Motorola to Exclusively Launch Motorola Razr 60 Swarovski Edition in the UAE
Dubai, UAE, 03 September 2025: Jumbo Electronics Ltd., one of the UAE’s leading retailers of electronics and home appliances, has announced its exclusive partnership with Motorola to launch the limited-edition Motorola Razr 60 Swarovski Edition in the UAE. With limited quantities available, Jumbo remains the sole retailer in the region offering customers the opportunity to secure this highly anticipated device.
Customers can secure their Motorola Razr 60 Swarovski Edition by booking at Jumbo stores with a deposit of AED 500 or paying the full amount upfront on jumbo.ae. Deliveries for early bookings begin from 5th September. Customers who pre-book between 5th and 11th September will receive their devices before 12th September. From 12th September onwards, the smartphone will be available for direct purchase across all Jumbo stores and on jumbo.ae.
Priced at AED 2,999, the Motorola Razr 60 Swarovski Edition is presented in a bespoke package that includes the stunning motorola razr 60 and moto buds loop, both infused with crystals by Swarovski. The collection also includes a premium crossbody case to keep everything safe and stylish. Dubbed “ Motorola Brilliant Collection,” this edition is designed for those who value cutting-edge innovation paired with luxury craftsmanship. It represents the perfect blend of Motorola’s foldable technology and Swarovski’s world-renowned artistry.
This isn't just a phone and earbuds - it's a statement. Both devices come in a breathtaking PANTONE Ice Melt color and feature meticulously hand-positioned Swarovski crystals. The razr 60, with its 35 crystals, is designed to turn heads, while the moto buds loop are a work of art, with a jewelry-inspired design that sparkles with every movement. Plus, they offer a brilliant audio experience thanks to Sound by Bose tuning.
A Jumbo Electronics Ltd. spokesperson commented: “We are delighted to partner exclusively with Motorola for the launch of the Motorola Razr 60 Swarovski Edition in the UAE. This collaboration reflects Jumbo’s commitment to bringing innovative and distinctive products to our customers. With pre-orders open and limited stock available, we are excited to offer our customers a truly unique chance to own this statement device that combines luxury with next-generation technology.”
The Motorola Razr 60 Swarovski Edition will be available for purchase only through Jumbo’s retail stores and
