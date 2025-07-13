Uzbekistan Powers Up Water Reliability With Major ADB-Backed Pipeline

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Tashkent Province Water Supply Development Project, backed by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), is hitting the ground running with the imminent construction of a second reserve trunk main in the Kibray district, Trend reports.

This critical 7.6-kilometer conduit will facilitate the interconnection between the Kadirya Selskaya Water Treatment Facility and Water Distribution Centre-2 (WDC-2), thereby augmenting the robustness and dependability of the regional hydric supply infrastructure.



The initiative aligns with Uzbekistan's strategic objectives to enhance the accessibility of potable water resources in both rural and urban environments, thereby mitigating service disruptions that adversely affect community well-being.



In June 2025, the project's Land Acquisition and Resettlement Plan (LARP) received formal endorsement and was disseminated to stakeholders. The strategy delineated that solely provisional land appropriation would be requisite, with no enduring displacement or detriment to livelihoods anticipated. The conduit trajectory intersects agrarian territories within the localities of Madaniyat, Shalola, and Chinobod, under the stewardship of individual cultivators and dehkan households.



As of July 2025, a comprehensive disbursement of 590 million soums (equivalent to $45,764) was executed, benefiting 15 qualifying land users. Compensation encompassed transient land utilization, agricultural yield deficits, and the eradication of perennial flora, computed in alignment with comprehensive replacement cost methodologies and statutory frameworks, with proactive engagement involving municipal entities and impacted stakeholders.



No complaints have been documented, and all stakeholders were consistently apprised during the entire procedure. They sustain equilibrium in socio-economic paradigms and are projected to achieve comprehensive restoration of their livelihoods. Although the construction phase remains pending, the Project Coordination Unit (PCU) will meticulously oversee the land reclamation initiatives post-completion.



This initiative epitomizes Uzbekistan's dedication to sustainable infrastructure paradigms and social equity frameworks, guaranteeing community advantages while mitigating negative externalities.